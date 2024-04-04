Huawei P70, Huawei P70 Pro, and Huawei P70 Art are set to be officially unveiled this month if recent leaks are to be believed. Huawei is yet to disclose any details about the Huawei P60 series successors, but ahead of it, several details of the Huawei P70 Art have leaked online. The latest leaks suggest that the handset will offer a satellite communication feature. This will let users contact emergency services when they do not have access to a cellular or Wi-Fi network. It is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup.

Tipster Teme (@RODENT950) posted an alleged image of the Huawei P70 Art showing off its camera module on X. The camera module seems to have a slightly different design from its predecessors. It houses three sensors alongside an LED flash and is shown to have an 'XMAGE' branding.

Further, a Chinese tipster on Weibo claims that the Huawei P70 Art will offer a satellite communication feature that would allow users to access emergency services when they are in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi connection. It is also said to feature a Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor.

The Huawei P70 Art is expected to bring notable upgrades over last year's Huawei P60 Art. The latter was launched in March last year with a starting price tag of CNY 8,988 (roughly Rs. 1,08,200) for the 512GB storage model.

Huawei P60 Art features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It sports a triple rear camera setup comprising two 48-megapixel sensors with OIS and a 40-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It comes with up to 1TB of storage and offers an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The phone is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 88W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

