Huawei P70 Protective Case Leak Hints at Triangular Camera Module Design

Huawei P70 series is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Huawei P60 lineup. The upcoming series may include a base, a Pro and an Art variant, similar to its preceding models. There have previously been leaks about the Huawei P70 handset, which has been tipped to launch in China in March. Now, a leak of the phone's protective cover has hinted at the camera module of the Huawei P70. The purported handset is expected to come with a redesigned camera module as compared to the current Huawei P60 model.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared (via) on Weibo leaked protective cases of the purported Huawei P70 model. It shows a triangular rear camera module which holds the triple rear camera unit alongside an LED flash unit. The older Huawei P60 handset, on the other hand, carries a rectangular camera module.

Huawei P70 protective case leaks

Photo Credit: ITHome

The Huawei P70 is expected to be powered by an in-house Kirin chipset and get a 2.5D 1.5K LTPO screen of about 6.58-inch or 6.8-inch. The phone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H primary sensor with variable aperture, alongside a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor paired with an ultrawide lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 4x optical zoom. It is also said to be equipped with satellite communication technology.

Notably, the Huawei P60 comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (1,220 x 2,700 pixels) OLED LTPO display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, an OIS-backed 48-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 13-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,815mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging. The phone also ships with HarmonyOS 3.1.

In China, the Huawei P60 launched at CNY 4,488 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the 128GB option, while the 256GB and 512GB variants were respectively priced at CNY 4,988 (roughly Rs. 60,000) and CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs. 72,000). It is offered in Emerald Green, Feather Black, Feather Purple and Rococo White (translated from Chinese) shades.

