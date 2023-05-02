Huawei P60 series is confirmed to launch globally on May 9. The series includes the base Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro, and the premium Huawei P60 Art models. It was launched in China earlier this year in March. The series is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G SoC and come equipped with two-way Beidou satellite messaging that permits users to send and receive messages using direct satellite networks in times and places where cellular network is not available. The phones also share similar display panel specifications.

The company, in a tweet, announced that the Huawei P60 series will launch globally on May 9. Huawei also mentioned other flagship products will be launched alongside it, but did not specify which products. Later, the company replied to a comment saying the availability of the phones will vary based on the region.

Mark your calendars this May 9th because we're dropping our flagship products! Keep your eyes peeled during the HUAWEI P60 Series and Flagship Product Launch. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/vXBputHske — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) May 1, 2023

Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro, Huawei P60 Art price

The Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro models are offered in Rococo Pearl, Violet, Black, and Green colour options, while the P60 Art model is only available in Azure Blue and Seashore Gold colourways.

Pricing for the lineup starts at at CNY 4,488 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the base Huawei P60 128GB storage variant. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants are marked at CNY 4,988 (roughly Rs. 60,000) and CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs. 72,000), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Huawei P60 Pro starts at CNY 6,988 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the 256GB storage option and the 512GB storage variant is marked at CNY 7,988 (roughly Rs. 96,000).

Finally, the Huawei P60 Art is available in two storage options and it is priced at CNY 8,988 (roughly Rs. 1,08,200) for the 512GB variant and CNY 10,988 (roughly Rs. 1,32,300) for the 1TB storage variant.

Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro, Huawei P60 Art specifications

The dual nano SIM-supported handsets boot HarmonyOS 3.1 out-of-the-box. All three models sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LTPO OLED quad-curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The P60 series phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G SoCs and support two-way Beidou satellite messaging.

A triple rear camera unit is available on the Huawei P60 and features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with periscope telephoto lens. The Huawei P60 Pro's rear camera module, on the other hand, includes two 48-megapixel sensors with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Huawei's P60 Art also gets two 48-megapixel sensors with OIS, but a larger 40-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. All three models use a 13-megapixel sensor for the front camera, housed in centre-aligned hole-punch cutouts at the top of each display panel.

The base and Pro models are backed by 4,815mAh batteries with 50W wireless charging supports. Additionally, the Huawei P60 supports 66W wired fast charging, while the Huawei P60 Pro offers 80W wired fast charging support. The P60 Art packs a 5,100mAh battery with 88W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

