Huawei Pocket 2 Foldable With 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Pocket 2 carries a Kirin 9000s chipset under the hood.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 February 2024 19:12 IST
Huawei Pocket 2 Foldable With 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Pocket 2 is the first clamshell foldable with a quad rear camera system

Highlights
  • Huawei Pocket 2 succeeds the Huawei Pocket S, unveiled in November 2022
  • The clamshell foldable ships with HarmonyOS 4.0
  • The Huawei Pocket 2 is backed by a 4,520mAh battery
Huawei Pocket 2 was launched in China on February 22, Thursday. This is the first ever clamshell foldable smartphone to launch with four rear camera units. The sensors are placed with a circular module on the top left corner of the back panel, beneath which there is another round cutout that holds the 1.15-inch cover display of the handset. The phone, powered by a Kirin 9000s SoC, is offered in four shades and three RAM and storage configurations alongside an additional, more expensive Art variant.

Huawei Pocket 2 price

Offered in Elegant Black, Rococo White, Tahitian Grey, and Taro Purple colourways alongside 12GB of RAM, the Huawei Pocket 2 starts in China at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 86,400) for the 256GB option, while the 512GB and 1TB variants are priced respectively at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,200) and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,700).

huawei pocket 2 huawei inline pocket 2

(L-R) Huawei Pocket 2 in Tahitian Grey, Rococo White, Taro Purple and Elegant Black shades
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

There is also an Art version of the Huawei Pocket 2 available, which comes in a higher 16GB + 1TB configuration and is priced at CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,26,800).

Huawei Pocket 2 specifications, features

The inner display of the Huawei Pocket 2 has a 6.94-inch LTPO OLED panel with a resolution of 2,690 x 1,136 pixels, a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a PWM dimming rate of 1,440Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, peak brightness level of 2,200 nits, and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The cover screen, on the other hand, uses a 1.15-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The handset is powered by a Kirin 9000s SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It ships with HarmonyOS 4.0.

Huawei's Pocket 2 is equipped with a quad rear camera unit in the camera department, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It also has a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 2-megapixel hyperspectral camera. The centred hole-punch slot at the top of the inner display holds a 10.7-megapixel front camera sensor.

The company has also packed a 4,520mAh battery in the Huawei Pocket 2 with support for 66W wired, 40W wireless, and 7.5W wireless reverse charging. The phone also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. It gets an IPX8 rating for splash resistance. Weighing about 202, the handset measures 7.25mm in thickness while unfolded and 15.3mm when folded.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Huawei Pocket 2

Huawei Pocket 2

Display (Primary) 6.94-inch
Front Camera 10.7-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4250mAh
OS HarmonyOS 4
Resolution 2690x1136 pixels
Huawei Pocket 2, Huawei Pocket 2 launch, Huawei Pocket 2 price, Huawei Pocket 2 specifications, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Huawei Pocket 2 Foldable With 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
