Huawei has announced a new flagship smartphone series — Huawei Pura — replacing its iconic P series on Monday (April 15). The Chinese smartphone brand has shared a teaser on Weibo to confirm the arrival of the Huawei Pura 70 as the first phone in the new lineup. Like previous P series flagships, the new Pura family is expected to include multiple models. The Huawei P series smartphone was first introduced back in 2012. Last year's Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro and Huawei P60 Art are the final entrants in the P series lineup.

Huawei CEO Richard Yu on Weibo announced that the Huawei P series will be "upgraded" to "Pura" starting with Pura 70. The company has also teased the launch of the Huawei Pura 70 through a video confirming that it will come with new design and imaging capabilities. The teaser showcases a rectangular play button-like camera island for the upcoming lineup. It highlights passion, purity, style, creativity, and classic as pillars for the new series.

The Huawei Pura 70 lineup could include the Huawei Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, Pura 70 Pro+, and Pura 70 Ultra. However, there is no word on the official release date of the Pura lineup.

Huawei's Ascend P1 debuted in 2012 as the first smartphone model in the P series. Last year's Huawei P60 series comprising vanilla Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro and Huawei P60 Art was the last entrant in the P generation.

All three Huawei P60 series phones sport 6.7-inch LTPO OLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoCs. The Huawei P60 series has triple camera units at the rear and has 13-megapixel selfie shooters. They offer a new two-way satellite messaging feature that allows users to send and receive messages using direct satellite networks. The Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro are backed by 4,815mAh batteries. Huawei P60 Art has a slightly larger 5,100mAh battery.

