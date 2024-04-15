Technology News

Apple Loses Top Phonemaker Spot to Samsung as iPhone Shipments Drop, IDC Says

Global smartphone shipments increased 7.8 percent to 289.4 million units during January-March, with Samsung, at 20.8 percent market share.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 April 2024 13:37 IST
Apple Loses Top Phonemaker Spot to Samsung as iPhone Shipments Drop, IDC Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung shipped more than 60 million phones during the first quarter of 2024

Highlights
  • Apple took the second spot, with 17.3 percent market share
  • Xiaomi occupied the third position with a market share of 14.1 percent
  • Samsung launched its Galaxy S24 series earlier this year
Advertisement

Apple's smartphone shipments dropped about 10 percent in the first quarter of 2024, hurt by intensifying competition by Android smartphone makers aiming for the top spot, data from research firm IDC showed on Sunday.

Global smartphone shipments increased 7.8 percent to 289.4 million units during January-March, with Samsung, at 20.8 percent market share, clinching the top phonemaker spot from Apple.

The iPhone-maker's steep sales decline comes after its strong performance in the December quarter when it overtook Samsung as the world's No.1 phone maker. It's back to the second spot, with 17.3 percent market share, as Chinese brands such as Huawei gain market share.

Xiaomi, one of China's top smartphone makers, occupied the third position with a market share of 14.1 percent during the first quarter.

South Korea's Samsung, which launched its latest flagship smartphone lineup - Galaxy S24 series - in the beginning of the year, shipped more than 60 million phones during the period.

Global sales of Galaxy S24 smartphones jumped 8 percent, compared to last year's Galaxy S23 series during their first three weeks of availability, data provider Counterpoint previously said.

In the first quarter, Apple shipped 50.1 million iPhones, down from 55.4 million units it shipped same period last year, according to IDC.

Apple's smartphone shipments in China shrank 2.1 percent in the final quarter of 2023 from a year earlier.

The drop underscores the challenges facing the US firm in its third biggest market, as some Chinese companies and government agencies limit employees' use of Apple devices, a measure that mirrors US government restrictions on Chinese apps on security grounds.

The Cupertino, California-based company in June will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where it will highlight updates to the software powering iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices.

Investors are closely watching for updates on artificial intelligence development at Apple, which has so far spoken little about incorporating the AI technology into its devices. The company earlier this year lost the crown as the world's most valuable company to Microsoft.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Samsung, iPhone
Square Enix Aims to Release Third Game in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trilogy by 2027

Related Stories

Apple Loses Top Phonemaker Spot to Samsung as iPhone Shipments Drop, IDC Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P1 5G Series With 45W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: See Price
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Teasers Give First Look at Design, Charging Details
  3. Vivo T3x 5G Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of April 17 India Launch
  4. Samsung Takes Top Phonemaker Spot From Apple as iPhone Shipments Drop: IDC
  5. Meta AI Begins Appearing for Instagram and Messengers Users in India
  6. OnePlus Pad 2 Tipped to Launch in Second-Half of 2024
  7. Grok 1.5 Vision AI Model Unveiled by Elon Musk's xAI
  8. Google's Pixel 9 Series Could Get Emergency Satellite Connectivity Feature
  9. Realme P1 5G Review
  10. Full List of GTA Vice City Cheats for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Renames Its P Series to Pura; Huawei Pura 70 Officially Teased
  2. Apple Loses Top Phonemaker Spot to Samsung as iPhone Shipments Drop, IDC Says
  3. Elon Musk’s xAI Unveils Grok 1.5 Vision AI Model in Preview, To Compete With GPT-4 Vision and Gemini Pro 1.5
  4. Square Enix Aims to Release Third Game in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trilogy by 2027
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Confirmed to Get 125W Fast Charging, Design Seemingly Teased
  6. OnePlus Pad 2 Launch Timeline Tipped; May be Unveiled in Second-Half of 2024
  7. Realme P1 5G, P1 Pro 5G With Phoenix Design, 45W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Fail to See Any Major Price Change Over the Weekend, Altcoins See Gains
  9. Meta AI Shows Up for Some Instagram and Messenger Users in India: What It Can Do
  10. Google Pixel 9 Series, Pixel Fold 2 to Get New Samsung Modem With Emergency Satellite Connectivity: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »