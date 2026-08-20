Huawei Pura X View measures 6.68mm in thickness and weighs 201g.
Photo Credit: Huawei
Huawei has previewed its Pura X View smartphone. The company has also started accepting pre-orders for the latest wide-screen smartphone in China, and it is confirmed to go on sale later this month. The Huawei Pura X View has a tablet-like display with 6500-nit peak brightness and a 16:9.5 aspect ratio. It has a 7,000mAh battery. It is confirmed to be available in four colour options. It packs up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Through a Weibo post, Huawei Executive Director Yu Chengdong announced that the Huawei Pura X View will be available for purchase starting August 28. The company has opened pre-reservations for the phone through its Vmall in China on Thursday.
The Huawei Pura X View is confirmed to be available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. The listing shows the phone in Phantom Night Black, Leaping Shadow Red, Linen Grey and Zero Degree White shades (translated from Chinese).
The Huawei Pura X View has a 6.39-inch display with 1,320x2,232 pixels resolution, 6,500 nits peak brightness, and 2,160 Hz PWM dimming. The panel has a wide 16:9.5 aspect ratio and 96.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display has 1.05mm bezels on all four sides. The company states that the wider display will offer a better viewing experience when watching videos, reading, and playing games
Huawei Pura X View measures 6.68mm in thickness and weighs 201g. The upcoming phone has a 7,000mAh battery. It ships with HarmonyOS 7.0.
The price details and rear camera specifications of the Huawei Pura X View are currently under wraps. It is rumoured to feature a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a telephoto camera,
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