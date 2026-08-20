Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Pura X View Pre Orders Begin; Confirmed to Feature Wide Screen 16:9.5 Display, 7,000mAh Battery

Huawei Pura X View Pre-Orders Begin; Confirmed to Feature Wide-Screen 16:9.5 Display, 7,000mAh Battery

Huawei Pura X View measures 6.68mm in thickness and weighs 201g.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 August 2026 18:22 IST
Huawei Pura X View Pre-Orders Begin; Confirmed to Feature Wide-Screen 16:9.5 Display, 7,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Pura X View is confirmed to be available in three RAM and storage options

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Huawei Pura X View is confirmed to go on sale later this month
  • It packs up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage
  • Huawei Pura X View runs on HarmonyOS 7.0
Advertisement

Huawei has previewed its Pura X View smartphone. The company has also started accepting pre-orders for the latest wide-screen smartphone in China, and it is confirmed to go on sale later this month. The Huawei Pura X View has a tablet-like display with 6500-nit peak brightness and a 16:9.5 aspect ratio. It has a 7,000mAh battery. It is confirmed to be available in four colour options. It packs up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Huawei Pura X View Is Up for Pre-Order

Through a Weibo post, Huawei Executive Director Yu Chengdong announced that the Huawei Pura X View will be available for purchase starting August 28. The company has opened pre-reservations for the phone through its Vmall in China on Thursday. 

The Huawei Pura X View is confirmed to be available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. The listing shows the phone in Phantom Night Black, Leaping Shadow Red, Linen Grey and Zero Degree White shades (translated from Chinese).

The Huawei Pura X View has a 6.39-inch display with 1,320x2,232 pixels resolution, 6,500 nits peak brightness, and 2,160 Hz PWM dimming. The panel has a wide 16:9.5 aspect ratio and 96.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display has 1.05mm bezels on all four sides. The company states that the wider display will offer a better viewing experience when watching videos, reading, and playing games

Huawei Pura X View measures 6.68mm in thickness and weighs 201g. The upcoming phone has a 7,000mAh battery. It ships with HarmonyOS 7.0.

The price details and rear camera specifications of the Huawei Pura X View are currently under wraps. It is rumoured to feature a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a telephoto camera,

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Pura X View, Huawei Pura X View Specifications, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Huawei Pura X View Pre-Orders Begin; Confirmed to Feature Wide-Screen 16:9.5 Display, 7,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 70 Pro India Launch Timeline Announced; Colourways Teased
  2. OnePlus Could Exclusively Launch Another 4G Phone in India Next Month
  3. iQOO Z11 Launched in India With These Features: See Price
  4. This Is When Apple Can Announce Its iPhone 18 Series Launch Event
  5. Moto G Max Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers
  6. Here's How Much the Vivo Y31T 5G Could Cost in India
  7. Here's When the Lava Bold N4 Lite Will Launch in India
  8. Asus VM240 AiO All-in-One Desktop PC Debuts Alongside New Gaming AccessoriesÂ 
  9. iQOO Z11 Review
  10. Qualcomm Teases Arrival of Two New Snapdragon 8 Elite Chips
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony's Live Service Co-Op Game Horizon Hunters Gathering Reportedly Being Rebooted After Poor Player Feedback
  2. BitGo Becomes First Global Crypto Firm to Secure South Korea VASP Licence
  3. Huawei Pura X View Pre-Orders Begin; Confirmed to Feature Wide-Screen 16:9.5 Display, 7,000mAh Battery
  4. iQOO Gaming Tablet Tipped to Get Active Cooling, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC
  5. OnePlus Tipped to Launch a New 4G Phone Exclusively in India Next Month
  6. Qualcomm Teases Two New Snapdragon 8 Elite Chips Ahead of Snapdragon Summit
  7. Lava Bold N4 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Design and Durability Details Teased
  8. Coinbase Expands Tokenisation Push With Abu Dhabi Regulatory Approval
  9. Google Photos Could Soon Add a Map View to Ask Photos Search Results, Feature Spotted in APK Teardown
  10. Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for September, Design and Colours Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »