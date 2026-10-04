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Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W Review: One Brick to Charge It All

The Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W combines a 20,000mAh battery with up to 165W output, enough to charge your laptop. It also comes with a built-in USB-C cable and a colour display.

Written by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2026 17:14 IST
Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W Review: One Brick to Charge It All

Up to 165W combined output is available with 120W and 45W charging across the two USB-C connections

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Highlights
  • Supports up to 165W combined charging output
  • Built-in USB-C cable supports up to 120W charging
  • 20,000mAh battery supports phones, tablets and laptops
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Power banks are no longer just emergency batteries for your phone. More powerful ones can now charge tablets, handheld consoles, and even laptops, making them especially useful if you travel often or spend long hours away from a plug point. Xiaomi's Power Bank 20000 165W is built with that user in mind.

At Rs. 5,499, it packs a 20,000mAh battery and supports up to 165W combined output. The built-in USB-C cable can deliver up to 120W on its own, while a second USB-C port adds another 45W. There's also a USB-A port for older devices. Those numbers immediately put it a few steps above the inexpensive 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh power banks that most people are familiar with. Xiaomi has also thrown in a colour display, support for multiple fast-charging standards, and up to 90W charging for the power bank itself.

Of course, putting this much battery and charging hardware into one device comes with a downside. At 486g, this isn't something you'll casually slip into a jeans pocket. It feels more at home in a backpack or handbag next to your laptop. And that's really the point of this product. If you're only looking to top up your phone occasionally, the Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W is probably overkill. But if you regularly carry two or three devices, the extra charging power makes a lot more sense.

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W review2 Xiaomi-Power-Bank-20000-165W

The Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W weighs 486g, but its tall design makes it relatively easy to carry in a backpack

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W Design and Build: Chunky, but Thoughtfully Shaped

The biggest highlight of the latest power bank from Xiaomi is its integrated USB-C cable, which is braided and feels more substantial than a basic rubber cable. It also doubles as a carrying loop, a clever move by Xiaomi that eliminates the need to carry a separate cable.

A 20,000mAh power bank capable of supplying this much power was never going to be particularly small. It weighs 486g and measures 15.78cm in height, but Xiaomi has done a decent job of keeping the design from feeling unwieldy. Its tall, relatively narrow body is easier to hold than the chunky rectangular shape of many high-capacity power banks. It's still heavy, of course, but it doesn't immediately look or feel like a giant battery pack. It also has a USB-C port alongside a USB-A port, giving you enough flexibility for both newer and older devices.

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W review3 Xiaomi-Power-Bank-20000-165W

The built-in USB-C cable can deliver up to 120W, making the power bank suitable for phones, tablets, and compatible laptops

Another smart addition is the colour display on the front, which is also more useful than the usual four-dot battery indicator. It shows the remaining charge and provides information about charging and discharging, along with estimated time remaining. When you're charging several devices, that extra information becomes genuinely handy rather than a cosmetic addition.

The only catch in the box is the missing wall adapter. To actually hit that 90W recharge speed, you will need a capable USB-PD or Xiaomi fast charger on hand; otherwise, topping up this 20,000mAh cell will take a while.

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W Features and Charging Performance: Built for More Than Phones

The main reason to spend Rs. 5,499 on this power bank is its charging performance, which is hard to match in this segment. Xiaomi advertises a maximum combined output of 165W, but that figure is split between two USB-C connections. The integrated cable can deliver up to 120W, while the second USB-C port supports up to 45W.

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W review4 Xiaomi-Power-Bank-20000-165W

The colour display is useful for checking the remaining battery level, charging status, and estimated time at a glance

That setup makes a lot of sense when you're travelling. You can plug a laptop into the integrated cable while charging your phone from the second Type-C port. The USB-A port, which supports up to 22.5W, can handle earbuds, older electronics or other smaller accessories.

One caveat: plugging something into a 120W output doesn't mean the device will actually charge at 120W. Charging speed depends on what the phone, tablet or laptop supports and which charging protocol it uses. This is a point most people forget when buying a new phone, then use a slow charger and get annoyed by the charging speed.

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W review7 Xiaomi-Power-Bank-20000-165W

Along with two USB-C connections, Xiaomi retains a USB-A port for older cables and accessories

The power bank supports PD 3.0 with PPS, as well as Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.5, giving it fairly broad compatibility. Xiaomi's own devices are naturally best placed to take advantage of the company's higher charging speeds.

The company claims the power bank can charge an iPhone 16 to 56 percent in 30 minutes, while a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can reach 66 percent in the same time. These numbers are useful indicators, although actual performance will vary depending on the device and conditions. My iPhone 17 Pro Max charged to 70 percent in about 40 minutes, which is impressive.

The 20,000mAh capacity should also be looked at realistically. Xiaomi lists a rated capacity of 11,000mAh at 5V/7A and rated energy of 70.65Wh. That's normal for a power bank because some energy is lost during voltage conversion, but it also means you shouldn't simply divide 20,000 by your phone's battery capacity and expect that number of full charges.

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W review6 Xiaomi-Power-Bank-20000-165W

The built-in braided USB-C cable doubles as a carry loop and saves you from carrying an extra cable

Another strong point is how quickly you can top up the power bank itself. The integrated USB-C cable accepts up to 90W input, and Xiaomi says a compatible charger can take it to around 27 percent in 15 minutes. That's useful for a battery this large, because slower power banks can easily take several hours to charge from the wall.

This combination of high output and fast recharging is what separates the Xiaomi from a regular 20,000mAh model. It's less about getting one more phone charge and more about having a single portable battery that can handle most of the devices in your bag.

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W Verdict: Powerful, but Know Why You Need It

The Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W is easy to appreciate once you stop looking at it as just another accessory. The built-in USB-C cable is convenient, the colour display gives you useful info on the go without guesswork, and its power to charge a laptop and phone at once makes it far more versatile than a conventional power bank. The 90W recharge support is another practical advantage, especially if you use it regularly.

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W review5 Xiaomi-Power-Bank-20000-165W

The high output makes this more useful as a multi-device charger than a simple emergency battery pack

The obvious trade-off is weight. At nearly half a kilogram, this isn't the power bank I'd recommend carrying around every day to keep a smartphone topped up. There are smaller and cheaper options for that. But if your backpack usually contains a laptop, tablet, phone and a handful of accessories, it starts to make much more sense. At Rs. 5,499, you're paying for versatility, not capacity alone.

Rating - 9/10

Pros

  • Fast charging with compatible devices
  • Can charge laptops and phones simultaneously
  • Convenient built-in braided USB-C cable
  • Useful colour display
  • Supports up to 90W recharging

Cons

  • Heavy at 486 grams
  • No charging adapter included
  • Overkill for users who only need phone charging
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Further reading: Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap is the Editor at Gadgets 360. His primary role - debugging the tech hype, benchmarking the future, and compiling it all into precise news, features or reviews. He has spent over 14 years calling out vaporware and identifying the best tech. He’s your guide for everything from chipsets to smart-home meltdowns. When his own batteries are low, he heads for the hills—literally. He’s someone who prefers a remote mountain pass, appreciating a 12,000-foot view that no VR ...More
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