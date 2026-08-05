Huawei has launched the MateBook Pro S in China, powered by the Kirin XE90 processor and HarmonyOS 6.1. The laptop arrives in multiple configurations, including standard, Soft Light Screen, Privacy Screen and Collector's Edition variants. It features a 14.2-inch Flexible OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Huawei also equips the notebook with AI-powered features, dual 1080p cameras, Bluetooth 6.0 and a claimed battery life of up to 18 hours.

Huawei MateBook Pro S Price, Availability

Huawei MateBook Pro S price in China starts at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,12,700) for the 16GB + 512GB variant. The 24GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB configurations are priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,26,800) and CNY 10,499 (roughly Rs. 1,47,900), respectively.

The MateBook Pro S Soft Light Screen Edition is offered in a 24GB + 512GB configuration priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,40,800). Meanwhile, the Privacy Screen Edition is available in 24GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB variants priced at CNY 10,299 (roughly Rs. 1,45,200) and CNY 11,799 (roughly Rs. 1,66,200), respectively. Huawei has also introduced a Collector's Edition with 32GB RAM and 1TB storage, priced at CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 2,11,200).

The standard Huawei MateBook Pro S is available in Midsummer Purple, Dawn Yellow, Smoky Grey and Velvet White (translated from Chinese) colour options. The Soft Light Screen Edition comes in Midsummer Purple and Feather Black (translated from Chinese) shades, while the Privacy Screen Edition is offered in Dawn Yellow and Velvet White (translated from Chinese) colourways. Huawei also offers the Collector's Edition in Smoky Grey and Feather Black (translated from Chinese) finishes.

The standard and Soft Light Screen variants will go on sale in China on August 14, while the Privacy Screen Edition and Collector's Edition will be available from August 28.

Huawei MateBook Pro S Features, Specifications

The Huawei MateBook Pro S sports a 14.2-inch Flexible OLED touchscreen with a 3,120 x 2,080-pixel resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The panel supports P3 and sRGB colour gamuts, 10-point touch input and is available in standard, Soft Light Screen and Privacy Screen options. The laptop is powered by the Kirin XE90 chipset paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It runs on HarmonyOS 6.1 out of the box.

Huawei bundles several AI-powered features with the notebook, including Xiaoyi Smart Notes, Xiaoyi In-Depth Research, Xiaoyi Smart Search, Xiaoyi Input Method, AI Smart Karaoke and AI Noise Reduction Calls. Other software features include Huawei Notes, Huawei Share, App Succession, SuperTerminal, Cross-Device Clipboard, Keyboard and Mouse Sharing, Tap to Share, Wireless Screen Casting, Wired Screen Casting, Huawei Cloud Space and Huawei App Market.

For video calls, the Huawei MateBook Pro S includes a 1080p front-facing camera and a 1080p rear camera. It also features ambient light sensors on both the front and rear. The premium notebook is equipped with four speakers and six microphones. The laptop features a full-size backlit keyboard with 1.5mm key travel and a pressure-sensitive multi-touch touchpad with support for the Huawei M-Pen 3. A fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button.

Connectivity options on the Huawei MateBook Pro S include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0 and two USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. The right-side USB Type-C port also supports DisplayPort 1.2 output with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. Depending on the model, the dedicated side switch either enables or disables the camera, microphone and location permissions, or activates the privacy display mode.

The Huawei MateBook Pro S packs a 54Wh lithium polymer battery with support for 66W charging through the USB Type-C port. Huawei claims it can deliver up to 18 hours of video playback. Across the lineup, the Huawei MateBook Pro S measures 310.8 x 220.8mm. The standard, Privacy Screen and Soft Light Screen variants have an 11.9mm profile, while the Collector's Edition is slightly thicker at 12.2mm. The standard and Privacy Screen models weigh 798g each, whereas the Soft Light Screen and Collector's Edition weigh 805g and 825g, respectively.