Redmi 17C vs Poco M8x vs OnePlus N6x: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi 17C was launched in India earlier this week in three colour options. The latest affordable model from Xiaomi's sub-brand competes with the likes of Poco M8x and OnePlus N6x. The Redmi 17C and OnePlus N6x run on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, while the Poco M8x features a Snapdragon chipset. All three models run on Android 16 and have an IP64-rated build. Poco M8x 5G has the largest battery at 7,900mAh, while the OnePlus N6x packs a 7,000mAh battery. The OnePlus N6x has a 7,000mAh batterY. The Redmi 17C gets a 6,000mAh cell.

Here's a detailed comparison of the Redmi 17C, Poco M8x and OnePlus N6x based on price and specifications.

Redmi 17C vs Poco M8x vs OnePlus N6x: Specs at Glance

Key Specifications Redmi 17C Poco M8x 5G OnePlus N6x Display 6.90-inch 6.90-inch 6.80-inch Resolution 720x1600 pixels 720x1600 pixels 720x1570 pixels Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex RAM 4GB, 6GB 4GB, 6GB 4GB Storage 128GB 128GB 64GB, 128GB Rear Camera 50-megapixel + auxiliary 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel 13-megapixel Front Camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 5-megapixel Battery 6,000mAh 7,900mAh 7,000mAh Fast Charging 33W 45W 15W Operating System HyperOS 3 Android 16-based HyperOS 3 Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 5G Yes Yes Yes

Redmi 17C vs Poco M8x vs OnePlus N6x: Price in India

Redmi 17C: The India price of Redmi 17C is Rs. 20,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB configuration costs Rs. 22,999. It is released in Coffee Brew, Purple Dawn and Dark Night colour options.

Poco M8x 5G: The Poco M8x 5G has similar price tags. It starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model. The 6GB + 128GB version costs Rs. 22,999. It comes in Black, Blue and Leather Green colours.

OnePlus N6x: The OnePlus N6x is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 20,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model. You can get it in Burgundy Red and Ice Blue colours.

Redmi 17C vs Poco M8x vs OnePlus N6x: Display, Software

Redmi 17C: The Redmi 17C features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. This phone has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Poco M8x 5G: The Poco M8x 5G sports a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and has an IP64 rating.

OnePlus N6x: The OnePlus N6x has a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It ships with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and has an IP64-rated build.

Redmi 17C vs Poco M8x vs OnePlus N6x: Processor, Battery Unit

Redmi 17C: The Redmi 17C is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It carries a 6,000mAh battery with 33W charging support and 10W reverse charging.

Poco M8x 5G: The Poco M8x 5G runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 7,900mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

OnePlus N6x: A MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset powers the OnePlus N6x. It comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It carries a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and 5W reverse charging.

Redmi 17C vs Poco M8x vs OnePlus N6x: Rear Cameras, Measuremenst

Redmi 17C: The Redmi 17C features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside an auxiliary sensor. On the front, it flaunts an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The new handset measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 7.99mm and weighs 211g.

Poco M8x 5G: The Poco M8x 5G features a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It measures 170.12 mm x 78.43 mm x 8.80 mm and weighs 232 grams.

OnePlus N6x: The OnePlus N6x has a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus. It also has a 5-megapixel front camera. The handset measures 166.38 x 78.13 x 8.65mm and weighs around 214g.

Redmi 17C vs Poco M8x vs OnePlus N6x: Which One Should You Buy?

From the listed prices and features, you can see that the Redmi 17C, Poco M8x 5G and OnePlus N6x belong to a similar price segment. The latter is the most affordable among the three, but it supports only 15W charging. Also, the rear camera is inferior compared with the 50-megapixel primary cameras on the Redmi 17C and Poco M8x 5G. The Redmi 17C is a great option if you are looking for a balanced combination of a 120Hz display and a 6,000mAh battery. Poco M8x 5G stands out with its larger 7,900mAh battery and faster 45W charging.

FAQs

Which phone has the biggest battery? The Poco M8x 5G has the largest battery at 7,900mAh. Which phones have a larger rear camera? Both the Redmi 17C and Poco M8x 5G feature 50-megapixel primary rear cameras. The OnePlus N6x has a 13-megapixel rear camera. Which phone supports the fastest charging? Poco M8x 5G supports 45W wired charging. The Redmi 17C supports 33W charging, while the OnePlus N6x supports 15W wired charging.