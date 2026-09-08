Huawei Pura X View has been launched in China as Huawei's latest premium smartphone. It runs on HarmonyOS 7.0 and is powered by the Kirin 9030S chipset. The Huawei Pura X View has a tablet-like 6.39-inch OLED display with 6500-nit peak brightness and a 16:9.5 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and a 7,000mAh battery. Here's what you need to know

Huawei Pura X View Price and Availability

The Huawei Pura X View is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. The 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations are priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 98,000) and CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 1,19,000), respectively.

The sale of Huawei Pura X View is scheduled to begin on September 9 in China. The new handset is available in Leaping Shadow Red, Linen Grey, Phantom Night Black and Zero Degree White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Huawei Pura X View Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Huawei Pura X View runs on HarmonyOS 7.0 and features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1,320x2,232 pixels) OLED display with a 406ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 300Hz touch sampling. The display has a 16:9.5 aspect ratio. The display has Kunlun Glass protection.

The Huawei Pura X View runs on Huawei's Kirin 9030S processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Huawei Pura X View gets a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 200-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-focusing periscope telephoto camera, and a second-generation Red Maple primary colour camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options in the Huawei Pura X View include Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, infrared remote control, and GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, GALILEO, QZSS and NavIC. The handset has stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other sensors onboard are a gyroscope, compass, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, and an infrared sensor. It ships with Huawei's Xiaoyi AI assistant.

The Huawei Pura X View is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone also supports wireless reverse charging and 5W wired reverse charging. It measures 144.1x87.0x6.68mm and weighs around 201 grams.