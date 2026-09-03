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Huawei Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro Announced at IFA 2026; Watch GT 7 and GT 7 Pro Tag Along

Huawei’s Watch 6 series continues to use its X-tap sensor from its Watch 5 series

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 September 2026 16:44 IST
Huawei Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro Announced at IFA 2026; Watch GT 7 and GT 7 Pro Tag Along

Photo Credit: Huawei

The Huawei Watch 6 (pictured) will be available in 42mm and 46mm case options

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Highlights
  • The Huawei Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro offer AI-powered workout insights
  • The smartwatches are compatible with iOS and Android devices
  • Both models have a rotating crown and support wrist-flick gestures
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Huawei has announced two new wearables at IFA 2026 in Berlin. The company announced its Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro models in a variety of case sizes and materials. The watches have a new wrist-flick gesture feature and can work with both iOS and Android smartphones. Huawei has also used its X-Tap sensor technology for tracking health metrics. The brand has also introduced an AI workout analysis feature, which offers detailed health insights and post-workout recovery. Huawei also showcased global versions of its Watch GT 7 and Watch GT 7 Pro models, which will go on sale outside China.

Huawei Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro Price

Huawei's Watch 6 is priced from GBP 399 (approximately Rs. 50,000), while its Watch 6 Pro is priced from GBP 599 (approximately Rs. 76,000) and will go on sale in Europe from 23 September.

Huawei Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro Features and Specifications

The Huawei Watch 6 is offered in 42mm and 46mm case sizes and will be available in aluminium alloy and stainless steel cases. The Huawei Watch 6 Pro is offered in 43mm and 46mm case sizes and will be available in ceramic and titanium. The 42m variant weighs 38g (excluding the strap), while the 46mm variant weighs 60g (excluding the strap). Both devices have a rotating crown and side button. For durability, it offers 5ATM-rated water resistance and IP69 dust and water resistance.

The Huawei Watch 6 42mm has a 1.38-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels (338 PPI) and a brightness of 3,500 nits. The Watch 6 46mm has a 1.5-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED with the same resolution as the 42mm model, resulting in a lower 310 PPI. The Huawei Watch 6 Pro 43mm and 46mm have the same displays as the Watch 6 42mm and 46mm variants. The Watch 6 Pro will also be offered in a Ceramic Edition with a 43mm case and a Space Edition with a 46mm case.

The Huawei Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro models share the same sensors: an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, optical heart rate, barometer, ambient light, body temperature, ECG, depth, and the X-Tap sensor.

The Huawei Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro models offer NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and WLAN. There's also a speaker and microphone for placing and answering calls. Huawei claims the 42mm and 43mm variants offer up to 7 days of battery life, while the 46mm variants offer 11 days with battery saver mode.

Huawei Watch GT 7 and Watch GT 7 Price

Huawei's GT 7 is priced from GBP 279 (approximately Rs. 35,000), while the Watch GT 7 Pro is priced from GBP 379 (approximately Rs. 48,000) and will go on sale in Europe from 13 October.

Huawei Watch GT 7 and Watch GT 7 Features and Specifications

The Huawei Watch GT 7 is offered in 41mm and 46mm case sizes and will be available in stainless steel. The Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro is offered in a 46mm case and will be available in titanium. The Watch GT 7 41 mm variant weighs about 36.5 g (excluding the strap), while the 46mm variant weighs 51.3g (excluding the strap). The Watch GT 7 Pro weighs 55.5g. Both devices have a rotating crown and side button. For durability, it offers 5ATM-rated water resistance and IP69 dust and water resistance.

huawei watch gt 7 gadgets 360 Huawei HuaweiWatchGT7

The Huawei Watch GT 7 variants
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

The Huawei Watch GT 7 41mm has a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels (352 PPI) and 3,000 nits of brightness. The Watch GT 7 46mm has a 1.47-inch AMOLED with the same resolution as the 42mm model, resulting in a lower 317 PPI. The Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro 46mm has the same display as the Watch GT 7's 46mm variant.

The Huawei Watch GT 7 and Watch GT 7 Pro models share similar sensors: an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate, barometer, ambient light and body temperature. The Watch GT 7 Pro also gets ECG and Depth sensors.

The Huawei Watch GT 7 and Watch GT 7 Pro models offer NFC, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS and WLAN. There's also a speaker and microphone for placing and answering calls. Huawei claims the 41mm variants offer up to 7 days of battery life, while the 46mm variants offer 12 days with battery saver mode.

Huawei Watch 6

Huawei Watch 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Size 42mm
Compatible OS iOS, Android
Strap Material Elastomer
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Huawei Watch 6 Pro

Huawei Watch 6 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Size 43mm
Compatible OS iOS, Android
Strap Material Elastomer
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Huawei Watch GT 7

Huawei Watch GT 7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Size 41mm
Strap Material Elastomer
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro

Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS iOS, Android
Strap Material Elastomer
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Huawei Watch 6, Huawei Watch 6 Pro, Huawei Watch GT 7, Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro, Huawei Watch 6 Specifications, Huawei Watch 6 Pro Specifications, Huawei Watch GT 7 Specifications, Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro Specifications, IFA 2026
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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