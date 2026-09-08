Apple is gearing up to host its ‘Surprise and Shine' event tomorrow, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, alongside the much-awaited book-style foldable dubbed iPhone Ultra. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a short video that appears to show retail demo units has surfaced online, offering what could be the clearest look yet at two rumoured colour options for the purported iPhone 18 Pro models.

iPhone 18 Pro Dark Cherry, Blue Colours

The video clip, posted on the South Korean blogging site Naver, appears to show an iPhone 18 Pro Max in a dark red or burgundy finish and an iPhone 18 Pro in a light blue colour (via Macworld). The clip, shared by tipster yeux1122, is particularly interesting because both phones are likely the demo units placed on retail-style stands.

Leaked snapshots of the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max colourways

Photo Credit: yeux1122/ Naver

The footage also shows an iPhone 17 Pro Max in a dark blue finish being held alongside the purported iPhone 18 Pro Max. This gives a better idea of how different the new Dark Cherry finish could look compared with the current-generation Pro colour. The iPhone 18 Pro shown in the video, meanwhile, appears to have a much lighter blue finish compared to the current model.

The colours broadly align with previous reports on Apple's upcoming Pro lineup. Dark Cherry and Sky Blue have been tipped several times in recent weeks. Meanwhile, a leaked image of purported iPhone 18 Pro SIM trays also pointed to Silver, Dark Cherry and Sky Blue shades. There have, however, been conflicting reports about the final third colour, with some leaks suggesting Black instead of Silver.

The video is only around 14 seconds long and does not provide any context about where the phones came from. That makes it difficult to call the colours confirmed just yet. Macworld, however, believes these could actually be the real deal. Apple is only a couple of days away from its September 9 event, and retailers would likely have begun receiving display hardware ahead of the phones going on sale.