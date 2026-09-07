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Huawei Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design Launched With Kirin 9050 Pro Chipset: Price, Specifications

Huawei says Mate XT 2 adopts an inward-folding architecture, which allows the display to remain protected when the device is folded.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 September 2026 15:32 IST
Huawei Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design Launched With Kirin 9050 Pro Chipset: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate XT 2 has been launched in three colour options

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Highlights
  • Mate XT 2 sports a 10.2-inch 3K OLED screen when fully unfolded
  • It is powered by the Kirin 9050 Pro chipset with 16GB of RAM
  • The handset packs a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired charging support
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Huawei Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design was launched on Monday as the company's second tri-fold smartphone, building upon the Mate XT that arrived as the world's first mass-market tri-fold model last year. The handset sports a 10.2-inch 3K OLED screen when fully unfolded, along with a new inward-folding architecture. It has a triple outer camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. The Huawei Mate XT 2 packs a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired charging support.

Huawei Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design Price, Availability

The price of the Huawei Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design in China starts at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2.81 lakh) for the base variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset is also available in 512GB and 1TB storage options, priced at CNY 21,999 (roughly Rs. 3.09 lakh) and CNY 23,999 (roughly Rs. 3.38 lakh), respectively.

Additionally, a 1TB version equipped with a privacy display is priced at CNY 24,999 (roughly Rs. 3.52 lakh), while a top-of-the-line Collector Edition offering 16GB of RAM and 2TB of onboard storage is priced at CNY 29,999 (roughly Rs. 4.22 lakh).

The Huawei Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design is sold in Dark Black, Pure White, and Jin Purple (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Huawei Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design Features, Specifications

Huawei says the Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design has a redesigned folding mechanism compared with its predecessor. While the original Mate XT used an outward-folding design, the new model adopts an inward-folding architecture. This, as per the company, allows the display to remain protected when the device is folded.

When completely unfolded, the Mate XT 2 offers a 10.2-inch OLED display with 3K resolution. The panel supports a 1-120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate and high-frequency PWM dimming. When folded, users can interact with the 6.5-inch cover display, which has a 4:3 aspect ratio. The handset also introduces a privacy screen feature, which can restrict side viewing angles to prevent onlookers from viewing on-screen content.

Under the hood, the tri-fold handset is powered by the Kirin 9050 Pro chipset built on the LogicFolding architecture, which is claimed to deliver up to 46 percent higher performance compared to the Kirin 9030 Pro. It is paired with 16GB of RAM as standard across all configurations.

For optics, the Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design sports a quad rear camera array housed in an octagonal module. The setup is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor (1/1.28-inch) with variable aperture, OIS, and an RYYB colour filter array. It is accompanied by a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera offering 3.5x optical zoom, and a dedicated multi-spectral-channel true-to-colour sensor. For selfies and video calls, 8-megapixel front-facing cameras are positioned on both the cover and internal screens.

The foldable phone packs a 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired SuperCharge and 50W wireless SuperCharge. It measures 3.5mm in thickness when fully unfolded, weighs 299g, and carries IP58 + IP59 ratings for dust and splash resistance.

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Further reading: Huawei Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design, Huawei Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design Price, Huawei Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design Specifications, Huawei
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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