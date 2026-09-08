Vivo X500 series will be launched in China in the fourth week of this month, the tech firm announced on Monday. The upcoming flagship lineup is confirmed to include three models, namely Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max, unlike its predecessor, which initially included only two models. Leading up to the announcement, the company had been teasing various details about the upcoming smartphones. A company executive recently revealed that the Vivo X500 Pro series will deliver significant camera upgrades over its predecessor. Similarly, the standard Vivo X500 model is also claimed to offer notable performance enhancements.

Vivo X500 Series Set to Launch on September 21

In a post on Weibo, the smartphone maker announced that the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max will be launched in China on September 7 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The announcement was initially made during the Vivo Creator Festival on the same day. During the event, the attendees also got a preview of the Vivo X500 series' upgraded imaging technology.

This comes shortly after the Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao revealed that the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max will be capable of recording videos at up to 4K/240 fps. Moreover, the two smartphones will be able to capture 4K resolution video at 120 fps in HDR mode. The company executive further explained that Vivo is also employing frame interpolation technology to generate 4K/480 fps and 4K/960 fps slow-motion videos. Compared to its predecessor, this will be a notable upgrade, since it only supports up to 4K/120 fps video recording. The Pro Max model will also feature a 200-megapixel telephoto camera.

Boxiao has also previously confirmed that the Vivo X500 Pro Max will be equipped with a 6.85-inch BOE 2K Zeiss Master Color display with the latest Q11 luminescent material. The upgraded panel is claimed to notably enhance scrolling performance, while also reducing motion blur by 93 percent compared to the BOE Q10 panel.

The flagship Vivo X500 Pro Max was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number V2602DA. The handset will reportedly be powered by the unreleased octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz, and paired with the Mali-G2-Ultra-NX MC12 GPU.