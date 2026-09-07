iQOO 16 is reportedly set to launch in September, with a new leak suggesting that the upcoming flagship could offer specifications comparable to a Pro Max model. The phone is tipped to use Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon flagship chipset alongside a Samsung display with a 2K+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It could also bring a dedicated gaming chip and an upgraded camera system. The company has yet to confirm the handset or reveal its launch date.

iQOO 16 Launch Timeline, Key Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed in a recent Weibo post that the iQOO 16 will launch in September. The tipster said that iQOO does not plan to use the Pro Max name for the phone, despite its specifications reportedly reaching that level.

The latest leak claims that the iQOO 16 will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. The phone is also tipped to feature a self-developed Q4 gaming chip, which could handle some gaming-related processing. A recent Geekbench listing reportedly revealed 16GB of RAM and Android 17.

The iQOO 16 is tipped to feature a Samsung-made M16 display with a 2K+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. Earlier reports also suggested that the panel could use Samsung's next-generation LEAD display technology and measure 6.85 inches diagonally.

The tipster also claimed that the iQOO 16 will use large camera sensors across its focal lengths. The tipster did not reveal specific sensor sizes or camera configurations in the latest post. Earlier reports have suggested that the phone could feature three 50-megapixel rear cameras, including a primary sensor, an ultrawide camera and a periscope telephoto camera. The phone has also appeared in leaked renders showing a redesigned rear camera module.

A recent leak tipped the iQOO 16 to feature an 8,400mAh battery, compared with the 7,000mAh cell on the iQOO 15. The handset could retain support for 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.