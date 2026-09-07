Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 16 Tipped to Launch in September With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Chip

A recent leak tipped the iQOO 16 to feature an 8,400mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 September 2026 17:06 IST
iQOO 16 Tipped to Launch in September With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Chip

iQOO 16 is expected to succeed the iQOO 15 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO 16 may get a dedicated Q4 gaming chip
  • The handset could feature three 50-megapixel cameras
  • The iQOO 16 could feature a 2K+ 165Hz Samsung M16 display
Advertisement

iQOO 16 is reportedly set to launch in September, with a new leak suggesting that the upcoming flagship could offer specifications comparable to a Pro Max model. The phone is tipped to use Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon flagship chipset alongside a Samsung display with a 2K+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It could also bring a dedicated gaming chip and an upgraded camera system. The company has yet to confirm the handset or reveal its launch date.

iQOO 16 Launch Timeline, Key Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed in a recent Weibo post that the iQOO 16 will launch in September. The tipster said that iQOO does not plan to use the Pro Max name for the phone, despite its specifications reportedly reaching that level.

VoltiQOO 16 Discussion
Explore More...

The latest leak claims that the iQOO 16 will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. The phone is also tipped to feature a self-developed Q4 gaming chip, which could handle some gaming-related processing. A recent Geekbench listing reportedly revealed 16GB of RAM and Android 17.

The iQOO 16 is tipped to feature a Samsung-made M16 display with a 2K+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. Earlier reports also suggested that the panel could use Samsung's next-generation LEAD display technology and measure 6.85 inches diagonally.

The tipster also claimed that the iQOO 16 will use large camera sensors across its focal lengths. The tipster did not reveal specific sensor sizes or camera configurations in the latest post. Earlier reports have suggested that the phone could feature three 50-megapixel rear cameras, including a primary sensor, an ultrawide camera and a periscope telephoto camera. The phone has also appeared in leaked renders showing a redesigned rear camera module.

A recent leak tipped the iQOO 16 to feature an 8,400mAh battery, compared with the 7,000mAh cell on the iQOO 15. The handset could retain support for 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO 16, iQOO 16 launch timeline, iQOO 16 features, iQOO 16 specifications, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQOO Pad Ultra Tipped to Launch With 8.8-Inch OLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC, and More

Related Stories

iQOO 16 Tipped to Launch in September With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Chip
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio 10th Anniversary Offer Adds New Benefits to This Annual Plan
  2. Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 Prices Reportedly Hiked in India by Up to Rs 6,000
  3. OnePlus 16 Key Specifications Leaked OnlineÂ 
  4. Nintendo Will Host Two Direct Showcases This Week: Here's What to Expect
  5. Flipkart Teases Upcoming Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition
  6. Xiaomi 18 Fold Launched With 7.58-Inch Main Display, 6,000mAh Battery
  7. iQOO Z11xa 5G With the Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 18 Fold Launched With 7.58-Inch Main Display, 200-Megapixel Leica-Backed Camera: Price, Features
  2. Rocket Loses $287,000 in Attack Targeting Dormant Perpetual Market
  3. WhatsApp May Launch a Guest Calls Feature, Allowing People Without an Account to Join Calls
  4. Sony and Guerrilla Games Reportedly Working on a New Killzone Project
  5. Ai+ Nova 2 Power Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Teased to Feature 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC
  6. Ripple’s Swell 2026 to Feature Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at Institutional Summit
  7. iQOO 16 Tipped to Launch in September With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Chip
  8. iQOO Pad Ultra Tipped to Launch With 8.8-Inch OLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC, and More
  9. OnePlus 16 Tipped to Feature 9,000mAh Battery and 185Hz Display
  10. Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 Prices Reportedly Hiked in India by Up to Rs 6,000: Here's What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »