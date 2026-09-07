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  • Xiaomi 18 Fold Launched With 7.58 Inch Main Display, 200 Megapixel Leica Backed Camera: Price, Features

Xiaomi 18 Fold Launched With 7.58-Inch Main Display, 200-Megapixel Leica-Backed Camera: Price, Features

The Xiaomi 18 Fold features a 5.38-inch AMOLED cover display and a 7.58-inch foldable AMOLED inner display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 September 2026 19:27 IST
Xiaomi 18 Fold Launched With 7.58-Inch Main Display, 200-Megapixel Leica-Backed Camera: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 18 Fold (pictured) comes with a wide, compact foldable design like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi uses its Xring O3 AI flagship SoC on the Xiaomi 18 Fold
  • The wide foldable packs a 6,000mAh battery
  • The Xiaomi 18 Fold supports 67W wired and 50W wireless charging
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Xiaomi 18 Fold has been launched in China as the company's new book-style foldable smartphone. It follows the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 last month, with both foldables adopting a similar wider, more compact form factor. The Xiaomi 18 Fold features a 5.38-inch cover display and a 7.58-inch inner screen, along with Xiaomi's new Xring O3 flagship chipset. The foldable also gets a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup and a 6,000mAh battery. Xiaomi has opened pre-orders for the phone in China, with sales starting later this month.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Price, Availability

The Xiaomi 18 Fold starts at CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,55,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB version costs CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,69,000), while the 16GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,83,000). The top-of-the-line 16GB + 1TB option with LPDDR6 RAM costs CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 2,11,300). The phone is available in Black, Nishino Red and Warm Gold White (translated from Chinese).

Xiaomi is also offering a Ceramic Special Edition in a 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configuration with LPDDR6 RAM, priced at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 2,25,400).

Xiaomi 18 Fold Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi 18 Fold features a 5.38-inch AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 7.58-inch foldable AMOLED inner display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both screens support up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness, while the inner panel uses low-power Pol-less technology. The cover display is protected by Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0, while the inner screen uses flexible ultra-thin glass.

The wide foldable is powered by Xiaomi's 3nm deca-core Xring O3 AI flagship SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, with the top configuration using LPDDR6 memory. The phone runs on Android 17-based HyperOS 4 out of the box.xiaomi 18 fold xiaomi inline Xiaomi 18 Fold

In the photography department, the Xiaomi 18 Fold features a Leica-backed 200-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture, 23mm equivalent focal length and OIS. It is joined by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with an f/2.8 aperture, 3.5x optical zoom, 7x optical-quality zoom and OIS, along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The foldable also has 16-megapixel inner and outer front-facing cameras with an f/2.2 aperture.

For security, the Xiaomi 18 Fold supports side-mounted fingerprint unlocking as well as face unlock. It also has a three-microphone array, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos and spatial audio support. Connectivity options include dual Nano-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The foldable carries IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Xiaomi 18 Fold packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. It measures 5.02mm when unfolded and 10.68mm when folded, and weighs 219g.

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Xiaomi 18 Fold

Xiaomi 18 Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.58-inch
Cover Display 5.38-inch
Cover Resolution 1712x1168 pixels
Processor deca-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1672x2364 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Fold, Xiaomi 18 Fold Price, Xiaomi 18 Fold Specifications, Xiaomi 18 Fold Launch, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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