Capcom's stellar year keeps getting better. The company announced Monday that Onimusha: Way of the Sword sold 1 million copies on the day of its launch. The action-adventure title released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the first new title in the Onimusha series in over 20 years, marks the revival of an iconic Capcom franchise. With a million units sold across platforms on launch day, the game's performance has pushed cumulative sales of the Onimusha series past 10 million units, Capcom announced in a press release.

“To everyone who has picked up the game and anyone who supported Onimusha throughout the years - thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” the developer said in an X post.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword has sold over 1 million copies globally on launch day! ⚔🎉



To everyone who has picked up the game and anyone who supported Onimusha throughout the years - thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

#Onimusha



Illustration by Mope Suzuki pic.twitter.com/KcauLQrgDb — Onimusha: Way of the Sword (@OnimushaGame) September 7, 2026

On Steam, the swordplay action title has hit a peak of over 85,000 concurrent players, as per SteamDB charts.

Capcom said its pre-launch marketing initiatives helped Onimusha: Way of the Sword reach commercial success. The playable Onimusha demo and hands-on exhibitions of the game ahead of its release helped expand awareness among a broad range of users, the Japanese company said. These efforts helped the game surpass 1 million units sold across platforms on the day of its launch.

Capcom Reviving Its Dormant IPs

Capcom also reiterated its intent to regularly release major new titles each year. The developer said it was focussed on re-activating its dormant intellectual properties that haven't seen a new entry in recent years.

Aside from its biggest franchises like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter, Capcom owns a rich library of IPs, including Devil May Cry, Ace Attorney, Dino Crisis, Mega Man, and Okami, among others.

Capcom is rumoured to be working on a new Devil May Cry game. The last mainline title in the action series was released in 2019. The company has already announced a sequel to Okami, currently in early development under original director Hideki Kamiya.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is the third major commercial hit for Capcom in 2026. Resident Evil Requiem, which launched in February, has sold over 8 million copies, while Pragmata, which released in April, has crossed 2.5 million units sold globally.