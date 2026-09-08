Technology News
English Edition

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Sells 1 Million Copies on Day of Release

Onimusha: Way of the Sword launched on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 on September 4.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 September 2026 12:03 IST
Onimusha: Way of the Sword Sells 1 Million Copies on Day of Release

Photo Credit: Capcom

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is a samurai action-adventure game

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword is a swordplay action title
  • Capcom said it was focussed to reviving its dormant IPs
  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword is the third commercial hit for Capcom in 2026
Advertisement

Capcom's stellar year keeps getting better. The company announced Monday that Onimusha: Way of the Sword sold 1 million copies on the day of its launch. The action-adventure title released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the first new title in the Onimusha series in over 20 years, marks the revival of an iconic Capcom franchise. With a million units sold across platforms on launch day, the game's performance has pushed cumulative sales of the Onimusha series past 10 million units, Capcom announced in a press release.

“To everyone who has picked up the game and anyone who supported Onimusha throughout the years - thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” the developer said in an X post.

On Steam, the swordplay action title has hit a peak of over 85,000 concurrent players, as per SteamDB charts.

Capcom said its pre-launch marketing initiatives helped Onimusha: Way of the Sword reach commercial success. The playable Onimusha demo and hands-on exhibitions of the game ahead of its release helped expand awareness among a broad range of users, the Japanese company said. These efforts helped the game surpass 1 million units sold across platforms on the day of its launch.

Capcom Reviving Its Dormant IPs

Capcom also reiterated its intent to regularly release major new titles each year. The developer said it was focussed on re-activating its dormant intellectual properties that haven't seen a new entry in recent years.

Aside from its biggest franchises like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter, Capcom owns a rich library of IPs, including Devil May Cry, Ace Attorney, Dino Crisis, Mega Man, and Okami, among others.

Capcom is rumoured to be working on a new Devil May Cry game. The last mainline title in the action series was released in 2019. The company has already announced a sequel to Okami, currently in early development under original director Hideki Kamiya.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is the third major commercial hit for Capcom in 2026. Resident Evil Requiem, which launched in February, has sold over 8 million copies, while Pragmata, which released in April, has crossed 2.5 million units sold globally.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Onimusha Way of the Sword, Capcom, Onimusha
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iQOO 16 China Launch Confirmed for September; iQOO Pad Ultra to Tag Along

Related Stories

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Sells 1 Million Copies on Day of Release
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Pro Series Will Launch in India on This Date: See Specs
  2. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank and Two More Models Arrive in India
  3. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Demo Units Leak in New Colours
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Max Review: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Without the Flagship Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy A07s With a 5,000mAh Battery Arrives at This Price
  6. GTA 6 Will Launch at Midnight Local Time Globally: See Release Timings
  7. iPhone 18 Series Launch Tomorrow: All the Last-Minute Leaks LIVE
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Now Available at a Discounted Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank Launched in India Alongside Power Bank 20000 and 10000: Price, Features
  2. Oppo F35 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. BGMI One-Punch Man Redeem Codes: How to Get One-Punch Man-Themed Rewards
  4. Vivo V80 India Launch Tipped Online, Key Camera Details Leaked
  5. Poco C95 Pro Listed Online Ahead of Launch, Price and Key Specifications Revealed
  6. Grand Theft Auto 6 Global Release Timings Confirmed via PlayStation Store Listings
  7. Does Temple's Wearable Really Track Brain Blood Flow? Deepinder Goyal's Startup Shares Early Findings
  8. Bitcoin Holds Below $79,000 as Rate Concerns Weigh on Recovery
  9. OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch Teased as Amazon Microsite Goes Live; to Get Flat Display, Green Colourway
  10. Huawei FreeBuds 7 Launched With ANC and Up to 33-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »