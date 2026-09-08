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MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Launch Date Confirmed for September 15, Key Features Teased

The MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro will be the brand’s first 2nm chipset

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 September 2026 11:25 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Launch Date Confirmed for September 15, Key Features Teased

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek did not offer a Pro variant of its Dimensity 9500 chipset

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Highlights
  • The MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro will use the 2nm N2P process
  • The standard Dimensity 9600 will use the 3nm process
  • The chipset will offer AI-assisted GPU rendering
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MediaTek has set the launch date for its first Pro-grade processor for September 15. The Dimensity 9600 Pro will be its first chipset manufactured using the 2nm node. Ahead of its launch, MediaTek has detailed a few key features of the Dimensity 9600 Pro. These include power-efficiency enhancements, gaming, and camera features. The chipset will compete with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, which is said to be available in standard and Pro (or Extreme) variants.

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Key Launch and Features Teased

MediaTek, in a Weibo post, revealed the launch date and key features of its upcoming chipset called the Dimensity 9600 Pro. The company claims it is the brand's first Pro-grade chipset manufactured using the 2nm node. The brand said it will announce the chipset at a conference on September 15 at 2:30 PM in China.

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The Weibo post also shared key details about the upcoming chipset. MediaTek claims the Dimensity 9600 Pro will offer better performance and power efficiency. This reportedly comes from deep co-development using the Design Technology Co-optimisation (DTCO) process, which improves performance and scaling and boosts manufacturing yields.

MediaTek also revealed gaming upgrades, claiming it used deeply integrated AI GPU graphics rendering technology. It also mentions updates to its Star Speed Engine and improved ray tracing. On the imaging front, the chipset is said to offer 4K 120 fps video recording, along with enhanced slow-motion video.

According to a recent report, the chipset might have an ARMv8 octa-core architecture with three different core clusters. The two Canyon cores are clocked at 4.55GHz, the three Gelas-B cores at 4.35GHz, and the three Gelas cores at 3.10GHz. The chipset could be paired with 16GB of RAM, with the graphics handled by a Mali-G2-Ultra-NX MC12 GPU.

The same report also says the chipset scored 4,137 (single-core) and 12,751 (multi-core) points on Geekbench 6.7.1. These scores came from a global version of the unannounced Vivo X500 Pro Max, which was spotted on the benchmarking platform. A previous report also hints that the upcoming Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will feature the same MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

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Further reading: MediaTek, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Specifications, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Features
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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