MediaTek has set the launch date for its first Pro-grade processor for September 15. The Dimensity 9600 Pro will be its first chipset manufactured using the 2nm node. Ahead of its launch, MediaTek has detailed a few key features of the Dimensity 9600 Pro. These include power-efficiency enhancements, gaming, and camera features. The chipset will compete with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, which is said to be available in standard and Pro (or Extreme) variants.

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Key Launch and Features Teased

MediaTek, in a Weibo post, revealed the launch date and key features of its upcoming chipset called the Dimensity 9600 Pro. The company claims it is the brand's first Pro-grade chipset manufactured using the 2nm node. The brand said it will announce the chipset at a conference on September 15 at 2:30 PM in China.

The Weibo post also shared key details about the upcoming chipset. MediaTek claims the Dimensity 9600 Pro will offer better performance and power efficiency. This reportedly comes from deep co-development using the Design Technology Co-optimisation (DTCO) process, which improves performance and scaling and boosts manufacturing yields.

MediaTek also revealed gaming upgrades, claiming it used deeply integrated AI GPU graphics rendering technology. It also mentions updates to its Star Speed Engine and improved ray tracing. On the imaging front, the chipset is said to offer 4K 120 fps video recording, along with enhanced slow-motion video.

According to a recent report, the chipset might have an ARMv8 octa-core architecture with three different core clusters. The two Canyon cores are clocked at 4.55GHz, the three Gelas-B cores at 4.35GHz, and the three Gelas cores at 3.10GHz. The chipset could be paired with 16GB of RAM, with the graphics handled by a Mali-G2-Ultra-NX MC12 GPU.

The same report also says the chipset scored 4,137 (single-core) and 12,751 (multi-core) points on Geekbench 6.7.1. These scores came from a global version of the unannounced Vivo X500 Pro Max, which was spotted on the benchmarking platform. A previous report also hints that the upcoming Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will feature the same MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

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