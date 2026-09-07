WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new guest calling update. This feature could allow people who do not have a WhatsApp account to join WhatsApp calls. This enables users to have conversations directly through a web browser without installing the app or creating an account. Currently, users without the WhatsApp app and account can not join a WhatsApp call. The new guest call functionality is expected to eliminate this drawback.

WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Join Calls Without an Account

As spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a guest call feature that could allow people without a WhatsApp account to join calls through a secure link. This functionality is said to be built on WhatsApp's existing guest chat mechanism. This could allow WhatsApp users to call people who do not use the messaging platform.

With this feature, the host will reportedly be able to create a call link from the Calls tab. The host can select the type of call, copy the generated link and share it with other participants. The link is said to open the call interface on WhatsApp Web. Recipients who do not have a WhatsApp account will reportedly be able to open the link in a web browser and join the call as guests without downloading WhatsApp or creating an account.

WhatsApp will reportedly require the host to manually approve every guest's request before they join the call. The upcoming feature is also expected to have end-to-end encryption. The host will have control over participants during the conversation. The host can add, remove and end the call for all participants.

The guest call feature is currently under development and is not available for testing yet. We can expect WhatsApp to introduce guest calls as part of a future update.