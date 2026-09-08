Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max Launched with Xring O3 Chip, 144Hz Display: Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max is the first tablet from the company to feature its Xring O3 processor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 September 2026 11:14 IST
Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max Launched with Xring O3 Chip, 144Hz Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's new tablet is offered in multiple colour options

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max runs on the new HyperOS 4 OS
  • It is the first tablet from the company to feature its Xring O3 processor
  • The tablet is equipped with a 12,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max was launched in China on Monday at the company's autumn flagship product launch event. The new tablet debuts Xiaomi's new Xring O3 flagship processor. It features a 13.3-inch 3.4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3:2 aspect ratio, with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The tablet packs a 12,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Other features include an eight-speaker setup, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and DP-in support through USB Type-C.

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max price starts at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 67,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB version is priced at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 74,700), while the 16GB + 256GB model costs CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 81,800). The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 6,099 (roughly Rs. 86,000) and CNY 6,599 (roughly Rs. 93,000), respectively.

The higher-end models with the optional Soft Light Screen are priced at CNY 6,899 (roughly Rs. 97,300) for 16GB + 512GB and CNY 7,899 (roughly Rs. 1.11 lakh) for 16GB + 1TB. The company is also selling a floating keyboard separately for CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 15,500). During the first sale, buyers get the Xiaomi Focus Stylus Pro and a dual USB Type-C braided data cable as complimentary accessories.

The tablet is available in Wine Red, Black, and Silver colour options.

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max features a 13.3-inch 3.4K (3,408 x 2,272 pixels) display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel is rated to offer up to 1,000 nits of global brightness and a colour accuracy rating of around Delta E 0.47. Xiaomi is also offering select configurations with a Nano Soft Light Screen, which is designed to reduce glare and reflections.

It is the first tablet from the company to feature its Xring O3 processor. Xiaomi says the chip's CPU and GPU performance approaches that of Apple's desktop-class M5 platform. The processor is built using a 3nm process and features a 10-core CPU with clock speeds up to 4.35 GHz, alongside a four-core Xuanjie NPU for AI workloads. The Pad 9 Pro Max is offered with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs Xiaomi's new HyperOS 4.

For photography and video calls, the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max has a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. Audio is handled by an eight-speaker system supported by a six-microphone array. The tablet also supports Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, and noise reduction. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2.

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max is equipped with a 12,000mAh battery and supports 120W Xiaomi Surge Charge technology. It has a unibody metal construction and measures 5.67mm in thickness, while weighing 645 grams in its standard configuration.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max, Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max price, Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 18 Pro Dark Cherry, Blue Colours Allegedly Leak in New Video Ahead of September 9 Event
Huawei Pura X View Launched With 200-Megapixel Camera, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max Launched with Xring O3 Chip, 144Hz Display: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank and Two More Models Arrive in India
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Max Review: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Without the Flagship Price
  3. iPhone 18 Series Launch Tomorrow: All the Last-Minute Leaks LIVE
  4. GTA 6 Will Launch at Midnight Local Time Globally: See Release Timings
  5. Samsung Galaxy A07s With a 5,000mAh Battery Arrives at This Price
  6. Redmi Note 17 Pro Series Will Launch in India on This Date: See Specs
  7. Oppo F35 5G Series India Launch TeasedÂ 
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Now Available at a Discounted Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank Launched in India Alongside Power Bank 20000 and 10000: Price, Features
  2. Oppo F35 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. BGMI One-Punch Man Redeem Codes: How to Get One-Punch Man-Themed Rewards
  4. Vivo V80 India Launch Tipped Online, Key Camera Details Leaked
  5. Poco C95 Pro Listed Online Ahead of Launch, Price and Key Specifications Revealed
  6. Grand Theft Auto 6 Global Release Timings Confirmed via PlayStation Store Listings
  7. Does Temple's Wearable Really Track Brain Blood Flow? Deepinder Goyal's Startup Shares Early Findings
  8. Bitcoin Holds Below $79,000 as Rate Concerns Weigh on Recovery
  9. OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch Teased as Amazon Microsite Goes Live; to Get Flat Display, Green Colourway
  10. Huawei FreeBuds 7 Launched With ANC and Up to 33-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »