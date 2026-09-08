Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max was launched in China on Monday at the company's autumn flagship product launch event. The new tablet debuts Xiaomi's new Xring O3 flagship processor. It features a 13.3-inch 3.4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3:2 aspect ratio, with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The tablet packs a 12,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Other features include an eight-speaker setup, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and DP-in support through USB Type-C.

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max price starts at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 67,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB version is priced at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 74,700), while the 16GB + 256GB model costs CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 81,800). The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 6,099 (roughly Rs. 86,000) and CNY 6,599 (roughly Rs. 93,000), respectively.

The higher-end models with the optional Soft Light Screen are priced at CNY 6,899 (roughly Rs. 97,300) for 16GB + 512GB and CNY 7,899 (roughly Rs. 1.11 lakh) for 16GB + 1TB. The company is also selling a floating keyboard separately for CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 15,500). During the first sale, buyers get the Xiaomi Focus Stylus Pro and a dual USB Type-C braided data cable as complimentary accessories.

The tablet is available in Wine Red, Black, and Silver colour options.

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max features a 13.3-inch 3.4K (3,408 x 2,272 pixels) display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel is rated to offer up to 1,000 nits of global brightness and a colour accuracy rating of around Delta E 0.47. Xiaomi is also offering select configurations with a Nano Soft Light Screen, which is designed to reduce glare and reflections.

It is the first tablet from the company to feature its Xring O3 processor. Xiaomi says the chip's CPU and GPU performance approaches that of Apple's desktop-class M5 platform. The processor is built using a 3nm process and features a 10-core CPU with clock speeds up to 4.35 GHz, alongside a four-core Xuanjie NPU for AI workloads. The Pad 9 Pro Max is offered with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs Xiaomi's new HyperOS 4.

For photography and video calls, the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max has a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. Audio is handled by an eight-speaker system supported by a six-microphone array. The tablet also supports Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, and noise reduction. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2.

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max is equipped with a 12,000mAh battery and supports 120W Xiaomi Surge Charge technology. It has a unibody metal construction and measures 5.67mm in thickness, while weighing 645 grams in its standard configuration.