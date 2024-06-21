Technology News
Infinix Note 40 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, 15W Wireless Charging Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 40 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2024 12:14 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 40 5G is offered in India in Obsidian Black and Titan Gold colourways

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 40 5G carries a 32-megapixel front camera
  • The handset comes with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • The Infinix Note 40 5G is equipped with AI-backed Halo lighting
Infinix Note 40 5G was launched in India on Friday. The smartphone joins the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and the Infinix Note Pro+ 4G which were unveiled in the country in April this year. The base Infinix Note 5G comes with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. It is also equipped with AI-backed Halo lighting which can be customised to indicate different notifications and other settings.

Infinix Note 40 5G price in India

The Infinix Note 40 5G is priced in India at Rs. 19,999 for the single 8GB + 256GB option. With bank offers, the phone can be bought at a price of Rs. 17,999. Customers can also enjoy an additional Rs. 2,000 exchange offer, bringing the total price down to Rs. 15,999. 

The handset is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. Buyers can also avail of a limited-time offer where they can buy the Infinix Note 40 5G and get a free MagPad worth Rs. 1,999. The phone is offered in Obsidian Black and Titan Gold colourways.

Infinix Note 40 5G specifications, features

The Infinix Note 40 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,436 x 1,080 pixels) flexible AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness level. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded an additional 8GB to up to 16GB. The handset ships with Android 14-based XOS 14.

For optics, the Infinix Note 40 5G includes a 108-megapixel main camera with four rear flash units at the back. There's also two other camera units at the back, but Infinix hasn't provided any details regarding them. The front camera holds a 32-megapixel sensor alongside dual flash units. The phone is also equipped with AI-backed Halo lighting which can be customised to indicate notifications, charging status, gaming modes, music rhythm and more.

The Infinix Note 40 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The phone also supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG and USB Type-C port. The handset also comes with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Infinix Note 40 5G

upcoming
Infinix Note 40 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2436 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3's Alleged Retail Listing Shows Off a Transparent Case, AirPods Like Stem Design

