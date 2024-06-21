Infinix Note 40 5G was launched in India on Friday. The smartphone joins the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and the Infinix Note Pro+ 4G which were unveiled in the country in April this year. The base Infinix Note 5G comes with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. It is also equipped with AI-backed Halo lighting which can be customised to indicate different notifications and other settings.

Infinix Note 40 5G price in India

The Infinix Note 40 5G is priced in India at Rs. 19,999 for the single 8GB + 256GB option. With bank offers, the phone can be bought at a price of Rs. 17,999. Customers can also enjoy an additional Rs. 2,000 exchange offer, bringing the total price down to Rs. 15,999.

The handset is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. Buyers can also avail of a limited-time offer where they can buy the Infinix Note 40 5G and get a free MagPad worth Rs. 1,999. The phone is offered in Obsidian Black and Titan Gold colourways.

Infinix Note 40 5G specifications, features

The Infinix Note 40 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,436 x 1,080 pixels) flexible AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness level. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded an additional 8GB to up to 16GB. The handset ships with Android 14-based XOS 14.

For optics, the Infinix Note 40 5G includes a 108-megapixel main camera with four rear flash units at the back. There's also two other camera units at the back, but Infinix hasn't provided any details regarding them. The front camera holds a 32-megapixel sensor alongside dual flash units. The phone is also equipped with AI-backed Halo lighting which can be customised to indicate notifications, charging status, gaming modes, music rhythm and more.

The Infinix Note 40 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The phone also supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG and USB Type-C port. The handset also comes with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.