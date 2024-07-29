Infinix Note 40X 5G will go official in India on August 5. Ahead of the launch, the Transsion Holdings subsidiary has revealed the price range of the new Note series phone. The brand has also disclosed its key specifications. The Infinix Note 40X 5G is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Infinix Note 40X 5G price in India

Through a press release, Infinix announced that the upcoming Note 40X 5G will be priced below Rs. 15,000 in the country. It is confirmed to ship with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. This price tag will place the handset below the Infinix Note 40 5G in the Indian market. The latter was launched last month with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB option.

Infinix Note 40X 5G specifications

The Infinix Note 40X 5G will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It is teased to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The new handset will offer several AI-based features. It is packed with an AI App Boost feature that is claimed to allow users to keep their favourite apps ready in the background. Further, there is an AI Charge feature that is touted to optimise the charging process while maintaining battery health.

Infinix Note 40X 5G is confirmed to come with a 6.78-inch full HD+ display. It will pack an AI-backed 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit. For selfies, there will be an 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash. It will pack a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication and boasts dual speakers with DTS Audio.

The launch of Infinix Note 40X will take place on August 5. It will be offered in Lime Green, Palm Blue, and Starlit Black colour options.