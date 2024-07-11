Technology News
Infinix Note 40X 5G Live Image Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera

Infinix Note 40X 5G is tipped to get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2024 16:51 IST
Infinix Note 40X 5G Live Image Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera

Infinix Note 40 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 40X 5G is said to cost around Rs. 10,000 in India
  • Infinix Note 40X 5G is likely to include a triple rear camera unit
  • It is said to pack an IR Blaster and an in-display fingerprint sensor
Infinix brought the Infinix Note 40 5G to India last month. Now, the Transsion Holdings subsidiary appears to be working on a new Note series phone — Infinix Note 40X 5G. We are yet to hear from the brand about the arrival of a new 5G phone, but ahead of it, a leak shows its alleged design and specifications. Like the Infinix Note 40 5G, the upcoming model could also run on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and feature a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The Infinix Note 40X 5G is tipped to come with a 5,000mAh Battery with 18W charging support.

Infinix Note 40X 5G design, price range tipped

Passionategeekz shared alleged live image and specifications of Infinix Note 40X 5G. The image shows the rear design of the phone in a glossy blue finish with a rectangular-shaped camera module housing three sensors and an LED flash. Infinix branding is placed at the bottom.

passionategeekz infinix note 40x 5g Infinix Note 40X 5G

Infinix Note 40X 5G leak in live image
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

 

As for pricing, the Infinix Note 40X 5G is said to cost around Rs. 10,000 in India. It is said to be offered in blue and starlit black colours. 

Infinix Note 40X 5G specifications

The Infinix Note 40X 5G is tipped to ship with Android 14-based XOS 14 and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,436 x 1,080 pixels) screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Infinix Note 40X 5G is likely to include a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel main camera. The camera setup could also include two 2-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel front camera. It could include Bluetooth and NFC connectivity options. It is said to pack an IR Blaster and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Infinix Note 40X 5G Live Image Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera
