Infinix Note 40X India Launch Set for August 5, Teased to Feature 108-Megapixel Rear Camera

Infinix Note 40X 5G is confirmed to come with a 6.78-inch full HD+ display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2024 18:35 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 40X has a glossy finish

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 40X 5G features side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • It will be available in three colour options
  • Infinix Note 40X will have a triple camera setup
Infinix Note 40X will launch in India next month, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed on Wednesday through a press release. The Transsion Holdings subsidiary has shared official images revealing the design and specifications of the new Note series smartphone. Like the recent Note 40 series phones, the upcoming Infinix Note 40X 5G is also confirmed to ship with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit. It will be available in three colour options.

The Infinix Note 40X will be launched in India on August 5. It is confirmed to be offered in Lime Green, Palm Blue, and Starlit Black colour options. However, the time of the launch event and price details of the phone are unknown at this moment.

Infinix Note 40X design, specifications teased

As mentioned, the images shared by Infinix suggest that the Note 40X will have a triple camera setup at the rear. They are arranged in a rectangular-shaped camera module alongside an LED flash. It has a glossy finish and the display has a centrally located hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter.

The Infinix Note 40X 5G is confirmed to come with a 6.78-inch full HD+ display. It will pack an AI-backed 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The camera setup with quad LED ring flash is claimed to offer over 15 camera modes. For selfies, there will be an 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash. Further, the phone will carry a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. It will feature dual speakers with DTS Audio.

As per past leaks, the Infinix Note 40X is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It could house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10,000 in India.

The Infinix Note 40X is expected to come with upgrades over the Infinix Note 40 5G. The latter was launched last month with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the single 8GB + 256GB option.

 

Infinix Note 40X, Infinix Note 40X Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
