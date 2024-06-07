Technology News
Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With Up to 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

The Infinix Note 40 series Racing Edition smartphones share specifications similar to those of the standard versions.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2024 11:08 IST
Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With Up to 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 40 series Racing Edition phones sport a tricolour accent next to the camera module

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 40 series standard models were launched earlier this year
  • The smartphones are equipped with 108-megapixel triple rear cameras
  • The Infinix Note 40 lineup handsets have 32-megapixel selfie shooters
Infinix Note 40 series Racing Edition was unveiled on Thursday. The lineup, which includes the Racing Edition versions of the Infinix Note 40, Note 40 5G, Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro 5G, and Note 40 Pro+ 5G, come with a new design. The Racing Edition phones were made in collaboration with BMW Group Designworks and offer silver finishes, vertical ridges, and red and blue accents next to the camera modules. Apart from the design, all handsets are similar to their standard versions.

Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition price, availability

The Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition starts at $209 (roughly Rs. 17,400), while the Note 40 5G Racing Edition starts at $259 (roughly Rs. 21,600). The 4G and 5G versions of the Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition start from $279 (roughly Rs. 23,300) and $309 (roughly Rs. 25,800), respectively. The top-of-the-line Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G Racing Edition starts from $329 (roughly Rs. 27,500).

All the Infinix Note 40 series Racing Edition handsets are currently available in several markets globally. The company noted that the price and availability details will vary based on region.

Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition specifications, features

The specifications for the Infinix Note 40 series Racing Edition smartphones remain unchanged from the standard versions that were unveiled earlier this year. The newly-launched variants differ only in their design. They come in silver colourways with a 'Wings of Speed' design which is claimed to have been made with advanced UV transfer printing. The rear panel has vertical ridges that are said to offer improved grip. Besides, there are vertical pill-shaped red-deep blue-light blue accents placed next to the rear camera module on the phones. 

Infinix Note 40 and Note 40 Pro are powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoCs, while the 5G variants of the base and Pro models, as well as the Note 40 Pro+ carry MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipsets. The Note 40 and Note 40 Pro phones also pack 5,000mAh batteries each, while the Pro+ version has a 4,600mAh battery.

The top-of-the-line Note 40 Pro+ supports 100W wired fast charging, while the 4G and 5G variants of the base Note 40 support 45W fast charging. Meanwhile, the 4G and 5G versions of the Note 40 Pro support 70W and 45W fast charging respectively. All handsets ship with Android 14-based XOS. The phones are also equipped with 108-megapixel triple rear camera units and 32-megapixel selfie shooters.

Further reading: Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition, Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition, Infinix Note 40 5G Racing Edition, Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Racing Edition, Infinix, Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition launch, Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition price
