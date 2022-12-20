Infinix Zero 20 was launched in India on Tuesday after weeks of speculation surrounding the announcement of the Infinix Zero series in the country. The handset was unveiled alongside the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G. The Infinix Zero 20 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, with full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Several leaks about the Zero 20 handset by China's Transsion Holdings-owned brand had surfaced leading up to its launch.

Infinix Zero 20 price, availability

Pricing for the Infinix Zero 20 is set at Rs 15,999 for the 8GB + 128 GB internal storage variant. It will be available to buy via Flipkart starting December 29.

The smartphone will be available in three different colour variants — Space Gray, Glitter Gold, and Green Fantasy.

The e-commerce website is also offering a five percent cashback for purchases made via Flipkart Axis Bank cards.

Infinix Zero 20 specifications

The newly launched Infinix Zero 20 offers dual-SIM 4G connectivity and runs on Android 12-based XOS 12 out-of-the-box. The handset features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, with 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, accompanied by 8GB of RAM.

The Infinix Zero 20 features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera, with a quad LED flash. For selfies, the handset sports a 60-megapixel front-facing camera with OIS support. The selfie camera is housed in a centre-aligned teardrop-shaped notch.

The smartphone is equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage and includes a microSD slot that allows expansion of storage by an additional 256GB. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Infinix Zero 20 also includes gravitational, gyroscope, light, proximity and geomagnetic sensors, and a fingerprint scanner on the side rail for biometric authentication.

The handset packs a 4500mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging. The phone measures 164.43x76.66x7.98mm and weighs 196 grams.

