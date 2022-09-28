Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Zero 20 Tipped to Launch on October 5; May Feature 108 Megapixel Cameras, Dimensity G99 SoC

Infinix Zero 20 Tipped to Launch on October 5; May Feature 108-Megapixel Cameras, Dimensity G99 SoC

Infinix Zero 20 is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 28 September 2022 17:32 IST
Infinix Zero 20 Tipped to Launch on October 5; May Feature 108-Megapixel Cameras, Dimensity G99 SoC

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @TechnoAnkit1

Infinix Zero 20 could be offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 20 is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel selfie sensor
  • The handset offers up to 5GB of virtual RAM
  • Infinix Zero 20 is said to pack 256GB of onboard storage

Infinix Zero 20 is tipped to be the next 4G offering from the smartphone brand owned by China's Transsion Group. Ahead of the handset's debut, India launch date, renders and entire specifications of the Infinix Zero 20 have been leaked online, leaving little to the imagination of smartphone enthusiasts. As per the latest leak, the Infinix Zero 20 will be unveiled on October 5. The handset is said to include a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The Infinix Zero 20 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) tweeted the renders and complete specifications of the Infinix Zero 20. According to him, the handset will be launched in India on October 5. The leaked renders show the handset in three different colour options. The Infinix Zero 20 is seen to feature a waterdrop-style notch. The renders also show a triple rear camera unit located in the upper left corner of the handset.

Infinix Zero 20 specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM Infinix Zero 20 is said to run on Android 12-based XOS 12 and it could sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The inbuilt RAM in the phone can be further expanded by up to 5GB using unutilised available storage.

For optics, the Infinix Zero 20 is tipped to include a triple rear camera unit. It could comprise a 108-megapixel main sensor with support for Optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel sensor at the front with support for dual flash.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Zero 20 are said to include a 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, 4G, NFC, Wi-Fi 5, and a USB Type-C port. The handset could be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. The smartphone is said to include stereo speakers as well.

Infinix is tipped to equip the upcoming Infinix Zero 20 with a 4,500mAh battery along with support for 45W fast charging. 

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Zero 20, Infinix Zero 20 Specifications, Infinix, Infinix Zero Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
IMF Says Proof-of-Stake Approach Could Give Crypto Exchanges, Wallet Providers Too Much Decision-Making Power

Related Stories

Infinix Zero 20 Tipped to Launch on October 5; May Feature 108-Megapixel Cameras, Dimensity G99 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.