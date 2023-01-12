Technology News

Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 20 First Impressions: Spec Overhaul

Infinix Zero Ultra supports 180W fast charging and Zero 20 supports 45W fast charging

Written by Ishaan Singh, Edited by Jamshed Avari, Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 12 January 2023 16:34 IST
Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 20 First Impressions: Spec Overhaul

The Infinix Zero 20 comes in three colours

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero Ultra is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India
  • The smartphone has a 200-megapixel primary camera
  • Infinix Zero 20 is priced at Rs. 15,999 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage

Infinix is known for its low-cost, large-screen smartphones in India such as the Infinix Hot 20. However, with its Zero series of smartphones, the company is approaching the mid-budget segment with some promising features and premium specs. Infinix has launched the Zero Ultra and Zero 20 and here are our initial thoughts on both the devices.


Starting with the Infinix Zero 20, this smartphone appears to have similar design elements between the Oppo F21s Pro and the Vivo V23, especially the Glitter Gold finish. It has smooth sides and Infinix claims the frame is made of metal. On the right, we have the power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor, and the volume controls; while on the left, we have the SIM tray. The USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm headphone port, a microphone, and a bottom-firing speaker are all located on the bottom.

The Infinix Zero 20 comes in three colour options, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy, and Deep Grey, all of which have matte textures. The back panel is not made of glass and does not attract fingerprints but the same cannot be said about the frame.  

1 Infinix Zero 20 Colours

The Infinix Zero 20 has three rear cameras 

It was unexpected to see no Infinix logo on the Zero 20, and for some reason, all we have is a 'Zero' inscription on the back panel. The camera module protrudes quite a bit on this device. We have a three-camera setup here, along with a flash.

The Infinix Zero 20 has a 108-megapixel primary camera (no OIS), 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back. You also get a high resolution 60-megapixel camera on the front that does support OIS. In the little time I had with the device, I found the colours to be fairly true to life in photos shot using both the rear and front cameras. However, to capture pictures at the full 108-megapixel resolution, one has still to delve deep into the camera UI, which is a letdown.

6 Infinix Zero 20 Screen

The Infinix Zero 20 has an optically stabilised selfie camera


As for the screen, the Infinix Zero 20 has a large 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display which, in my opinion, is fairly sharp and produces nice colours. This device should make content consumption enjoyable. The bezels are small and do not interfere with the viewing experience. This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 6nm processor capable of performing basic tasks smoothly. If the 4500mAh battery isn't enough to get you through a day of mixed usage, the included 45W power adaptor should help you recharge quickly. One thing to keep in mind is that this is a 4G smartphone and it still ships with Android 12.

Now comes the big gun, the Infinix Zero Ultra. It is available in two colours: Genesis Noir and Coslight Silver.  It has an aluminium body with a power button and volume controls on the right. The SIM tray, USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and microphone are all on the bottom, with an additional microphone for noise cancellation at the top. The frame of the Zero Ultra is also glossy, and attracts a lot of fingerprints. The buttons are quite clicky.

1 Infinix Ultra Genesis Noir

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a premium design and build


The Genesis Noir colour option is a combination of faux-leather and glass which is a new look for a smartphone in this price segment, but it does not seem very practical in my opinion. Unless you'll be putting a case on this phone, there is a possibility of scratching the leather sides. The back is made of glass, and the Coslight Silver colour variant has a pattern that definitely looks unique, even though it is a fingerprint magnet. 

The Infinix Zero Ultra sports a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS, which is sourced from Samsung. Along with that, you get a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a LED flash at the rear. There's also a 32-megapixel front camera. The cameras seem to produce good quality images and decent colours, and the camera UI has extensive options to choose from.

4 Infinix Zero Ultra Screen

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a curved-egde display


This phone has a 6.8-inch curved-edge 120Hz AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor, which instantly gives it a premium feel. Content runs pretty smoothly and the display is quite sharp. With a peak brightness of 900 nits, viewing content on this panel shouldn't be a problem in most conditions. 

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a 4500mAh battery and comes with a 180W fast-charging adaptor. Infinix claims the phone can charge up to 100 percent in just 12 minutes. The Infinix Zero Ultra is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and supports 5G. 

In India, the Infinix Zero 20 is available in just one configuration, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 15,999. The Infinix Zero Ultra is available for Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Let us know what you think about these new offerings in the comments. 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Zero Ultra, Infinix Zero Ultra price, Infinix Zero Ultra price in, Infinix Zero Ultra specifications, Infinix Zero 20, Infinix Zero 20 price, Infinix Zero 20 price in India, Infinix Zero 20 specifications
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh is an Anchor and Producer at Gadgets360. He has worked as an Assistant Director, a video producer, and a photographer and content developer in the film and media sector for over half a decade now. Most of his work has been for Visual Platforms over the years, from trying out the latest devices to making video content on technology. He knows everything there is to know about filmmaking and content development. He's worked in cinematography, direction, editing, and anchoring, ...More
Airtel 5G Network Rollout Expands to Select Locations in Indore: All Details
Tesla Hit With KRW 2.85 Billion Fine in South Korea Over Alleged False Advertising
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: MSI Creator Laptops Updated, Pen 2 Stylus Announced, and More

Related Stories

Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 20 First Impressions: Spec Overhaul
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch
  2. Hyundai Ioniq5 Electric SUV Launched at Auto Expo 2023
  3. Tata Unveils 12 New Cars Including 5 Electric Models at Auto Expo 2023
  4. Samsung Open Pre-Reservation Orders for Galaxy S23 Series for Rs. 1,999
  5. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Won't Get Newer Updates, Company Says
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  7. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  9. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  10. NRIs From 10 Countries Will Soon Be Able to Do UPI Fund Transactions
#Latest Stories
  1. Auto Expo 2023: Sun Mobility Aims to Serve 10 Lakh Vehicles by 2025
  2. Ethereum Set to Undergo Shanghai Update in March, Here’s What It Means
  3. Hogwarts Legacy Casts Simon Pegg as Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black
  4. Apple Music, Apple TV Apps Preview for Windows Spotted on Microsoft Store: Report
  5. TSMC Defies Broader Industry Downturn, Posts 78 Percent Rise in Q4 Net Profit: All Details
  6. Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Global Launch Could Take Place in Late February: Report
  7. Apple to Soon Disclose More Details About App Removals From the App Store: Report
  8. FTX Tells US Bankruptcy Court It Has Recovered $5 Billion in Assets After Collapse
  9. Keeping the PS5 in Vertically Upright Position Will Not Damage It, Report Clarifies
  10. Apple Watch Models Guilty of Violating Masimo Oximeter Patent, May Face ITC Import Ban: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.