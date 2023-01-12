Infinix is known for its low-cost, large-screen smartphones in India such as the Infinix Hot 20. However, with its Zero series of smartphones, the company is approaching the mid-budget segment with some promising features and premium specs. Infinix has launched the Zero Ultra and Zero 20 and here are our initial thoughts on both the devices.



Starting with the Infinix Zero 20, this smartphone appears to have similar design elements between the Oppo F21s Pro and the Vivo V23, especially the Glitter Gold finish. It has smooth sides and Infinix claims the frame is made of metal. On the right, we have the power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor, and the volume controls; while on the left, we have the SIM tray. The USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm headphone port, a microphone, and a bottom-firing speaker are all located on the bottom.

The Infinix Zero 20 comes in three colour options, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy, and Deep Grey, all of which have matte textures. The back panel is not made of glass and does not attract fingerprints but the same cannot be said about the frame.

The Infinix Zero 20 has three rear cameras

It was unexpected to see no Infinix logo on the Zero 20, and for some reason, all we have is a 'Zero' inscription on the back panel. The camera module protrudes quite a bit on this device. We have a three-camera setup here, along with a flash.

The Infinix Zero 20 has a 108-megapixel primary camera (no OIS), 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back. You also get a high resolution 60-megapixel camera on the front that does support OIS. In the little time I had with the device, I found the colours to be fairly true to life in photos shot using both the rear and front cameras. However, to capture pictures at the full 108-megapixel resolution, one has still to delve deep into the camera UI, which is a letdown.

The Infinix Zero 20 has an optically stabilised selfie camera



As for the screen, the Infinix Zero 20 has a large 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display which, in my opinion, is fairly sharp and produces nice colours. This device should make content consumption enjoyable. The bezels are small and do not interfere with the viewing experience. This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 6nm processor capable of performing basic tasks smoothly. If the 4500mAh battery isn't enough to get you through a day of mixed usage, the included 45W power adaptor should help you recharge quickly. One thing to keep in mind is that this is a 4G smartphone and it still ships with Android 12.

Now comes the big gun, the Infinix Zero Ultra. It is available in two colours: Genesis Noir and Coslight Silver. It has an aluminium body with a power button and volume controls on the right. The SIM tray, USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and microphone are all on the bottom, with an additional microphone for noise cancellation at the top. The frame of the Zero Ultra is also glossy, and attracts a lot of fingerprints. The buttons are quite clicky.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a premium design and build



The Genesis Noir colour option is a combination of faux-leather and glass which is a new look for a smartphone in this price segment, but it does not seem very practical in my opinion. Unless you'll be putting a case on this phone, there is a possibility of scratching the leather sides. The back is made of glass, and the Coslight Silver colour variant has a pattern that definitely looks unique, even though it is a fingerprint magnet.

The Infinix Zero Ultra sports a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS, which is sourced from Samsung. Along with that, you get a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a LED flash at the rear. There's also a 32-megapixel front camera. The cameras seem to produce good quality images and decent colours, and the camera UI has extensive options to choose from.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a curved-egde display



This phone has a 6.8-inch curved-edge 120Hz AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor, which instantly gives it a premium feel. Content runs pretty smoothly and the display is quite sharp. With a peak brightness of 900 nits, viewing content on this panel shouldn't be a problem in most conditions.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a 4500mAh battery and comes with a 180W fast-charging adaptor. Infinix claims the phone can charge up to 100 percent in just 12 minutes. The Infinix Zero Ultra is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and supports 5G.

In India, the Infinix Zero 20 is available in just one configuration, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 15,999. The Infinix Zero Ultra is available for Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Let us know what you think about these new offerings in the comments.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.