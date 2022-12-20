Google Pixel 7 series with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera was unveiled in September this year. Now, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are said to be in the works as the next offering from the tech giant. The next-generation flagship smartphones from Google are said to support staggered HDR (High Dynamic Range) functionality. Google is expected to pack Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 sensor that has Staggered HDR support on the next Pixel series phone. It could use the third-generation Google Tensor SoC.

References to the camera features of upcoming Pixel 8 series smartphones codenamed "Shiba" and "Husky" in the Google Camera Go app were spotted by tipster Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke). A screenshot shared by the tipster shows the internal source code of the app with staggered HDR support for the upcoming handsets. The staggered HDR functionality allows capturing multiple frames in short, middle, and long exposures with improved details. The leak also suggests that Google would upgrade the primary camera of the next Pixel series devices.

Current Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones use Samsung's ISOCELL GN1 sensors. Based on the latest leak, we can expect the Pixel 8 models to come with Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 that offers staggered HDR feature. The ISOCELL GN1 successor has a 50-megapixel image sensor and it has Smart ISO Pro for low-light photography. The 1/1.12-inch ISOCELL GN2 sensor can simulate a 2.8-micron pixel with four-pixel-binning technology.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC were launched in September. In India, the Pixel 7 is priced at Rs. 59,999, while Google Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 84,999.

The Pixel 7 features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with support for 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom. Both smartphones have a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.