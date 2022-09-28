Technology News
Infinix Zero 20, Note 12 (2023) Price, Specifications Spotted Ahead of Launch: Details

Infinix Note 12 (2023) is said to be equipped with a 10-layer graphite cooling system.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 28 September 2022 20:36 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix Zero 20 features a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup

  • Infinix Zero 20 comes in Grey and Gold colours
  • This smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging
  • The Infinix Note 12 (2023) sports a 7.8mm thin design

Infinix Zero 20 is tipped to launch globally in October 5 along with the Infinix Note 12 (2023) refresh. These two smartphones could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, according to a recently surfaced listing. They are also said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. These handsets run on Android 12 with the XOS 10.6 skin on top, as hinted. The Infinix Zero 20 is said to feature a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 60-megapixel front camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 12 (2023) is said to feature a Monster Gaming Kit and a linear motor with 4D vibration feedback.

Infinix Zero 20, Infinix Note 12 (2023) price, availability (expected)

The Infinix Zero 20 features a single 8GB RAM + 256GB configuration option that costs $249 (roughly Rs. 21,000). This smartphone is available in Grey and Gold colour variants.

The Infinix Note 12 (2023), on the other hand, costs $168 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The handset comes in Blue, Grey, and White colour options.

Both of these new Infinix smartphones were spotted on the Infinix store on AliExpress. It is tipped to launch globally on October 5.

Infinix Zero 20 specifications, features (expected)

As per the listing, the Infinix Zero 20 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the handset is said to pack a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. There is expected to be a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

For optics, this smartphone could feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. There is also said to be a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter on the back. The Infinix Zero 20 may come with a 60-megapixel selfie camera with dual flash, OIS, and autofocus.

This dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone is also expected to include a dedicated microSD card slot. It could support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC connectivity. The Infinix Zero 20 might feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Infinix Note 12 (2023) specifications, features (expected)

This refreshed Infinix Note 12 model also sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, according to the listing. The handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It also houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, as hinted.

The Infinix Note 12 (2023) could feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Its said Extended RAM feature allows users to get up to 5GB of additional memory. The smartphone could include the Monster Gaming Kit and a 10-layer graphite cooling system. It can be expected to sport a 7.8mm thin design and features dual speakers.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
