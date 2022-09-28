Infinix Zero 20 is tipped to launch globally in October 5 along with the Infinix Note 12 (2023) refresh. These two smartphones could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, according to a recently surfaced listing. They are also said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. These handsets run on Android 12 with the XOS 10.6 skin on top, as hinted. The Infinix Zero 20 is said to feature a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 60-megapixel front camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 12 (2023) is said to feature a Monster Gaming Kit and a linear motor with 4D vibration feedback.

Infinix Zero 20, Infinix Note 12 (2023) price, availability (expected)

The Infinix Zero 20 features a single 8GB RAM + 256GB configuration option that costs $249 (roughly Rs. 21,000). This smartphone is available in Grey and Gold colour variants.

The Infinix Note 12 (2023), on the other hand, costs $168 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The handset comes in Blue, Grey, and White colour options.

Both of these new Infinix smartphones were spotted on the Infinix store on AliExpress. It is tipped to launch globally on October 5.

Infinix Zero 20 specifications, features (expected)

As per the listing, the Infinix Zero 20 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the handset is said to pack a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. There is expected to be a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

For optics, this smartphone could feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. There is also said to be a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter on the back. The Infinix Zero 20 may come with a 60-megapixel selfie camera with dual flash, OIS, and autofocus.

This dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone is also expected to include a dedicated microSD card slot. It could support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC connectivity. The Infinix Zero 20 might feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Infinix Note 12 (2023) specifications, features (expected)

This refreshed Infinix Note 12 model also sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, according to the listing. The handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It also houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, as hinted.

The Infinix Note 12 (2023) could feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Its said Extended RAM feature allows users to get up to 5GB of additional memory. The smartphone could include the Monster Gaming Kit and a 10-layer graphite cooling system. It can be expected to sport a 7.8mm thin design and features dual speakers.

