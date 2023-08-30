Infinix Zero 30 5G is all set to debut in India soon and the smartphone maker has now confirmed the key specifications of the handset. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart, with pre-orders going live on September 2. The specifications and features of the smartphone have been teased by the firm ahead of its arrival. The Infinix Zero 30 5G will sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The company has also revealed that it will be powered by a MediaTek chipset and feature a triple rear camera setup.

The company has confirmed that the upcoming Infinix Zero 30 5G will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM, along with support for using unutilised storage as 'virtual RAM' with Infinix's memory fusion technology. The phone will feature up to 256GB of storage. Additionally, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. The Infinix Zero 30 5G can be charged to 80 percent with just 30 minutes of charging, according to the company.

Additionally, the company has also revealed the camera details of the upcoming Infinix Zero 30 5G. The phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor with OIS support. On the front, the phone will house a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It will support 4K video recording at 60fps, according to the details shared on the landing page.

The company previously confirmed that the upcoming Infinix Zero 30 will sport a 6.78-inch curved 10-bit AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and a peak brightness level of 950 nits. It will also have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone is teased to come in Golden Hour and Rome Green colour options. Other confirmed details include an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, along with support for face unlocking. The phone will also be equipped with a dual speaker setup. It will offer 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC connectivity. The handset will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box with the company's XOS 13 skin on top.

