Infinix Smart 7 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Smart 7 was launched earlier this year with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2023 17:15 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Smart 7 128GB storage variant is available in three colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 7 is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A SoC
  • The handset is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery
  • Infinix Smart 7 sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display

Infinix has unveiled a new storage option for its Smart 7 handset, which was originally launched in February this year in India. The smartphone debuted with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. However, the Infinix Smart 7's latest variant is listed on Flipkart under Rs. 8,000. The handset is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM. It gets a dual-rear camera setup led by a 13-megapixel primary AI sensor with an LED flash.

Infinix Smart 7 price in India, availability

The Chinese smartphone maker is now offering the Infinix Smart 7 with 128 GB storage. The handset is currently available for sale on Flipkart at a price of Rs. 7,999. The handset comes in three different colours — Emerald Green, Night Black, and Azure Blue.

Infinix Smart 7 specifications, features

Infinix launched the Smart 7 in February in India in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The new variant is available with 128GB and offers the same exact specifications as its 64GB counterpart. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ (1612x720) resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a peak brightness of 500nits. It is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC paired with a PowerVR GPU and 4GB of RAM. The Infinix Smart 7 runs on Android 12 with XOS 12 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Infinix Smart 7 ships with a dual-rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary AI sensor with an LED flash and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor alongside a dual LED flash. For video calls and selfies, the handset houses a 5-megapixel front camera.

Additionally, the phone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which Infinix claims is the largest in the price segment. The smartphone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as software-based face unlock. The handset has dimensions of 75.63mm x 164.2mm x 9.37mm and weighs 207 grams. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS among others. 

Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Infinix Smart 7 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
