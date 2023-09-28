Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale dates are now official. The week-long online sale will begin in India on October 8. Like previous years, Flipkart Plus members will get 24-hour early access to the sale, and the e-commerce company is promising exciting deals and offers on hundreds of products such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs, among others, with new product launches, and more. Flipkart is associating with different lenders, including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank, to offer instant discounts for purchases made through their cards and EMI transactions during the sale. Further, interested buyers can avail of Paytm-based offers. Smartphones from brands like Apple, iQoo, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and Xiaomi are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale.

Different smartphones, including Moto G54 5G, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Realme C51, Realme 115G, Realme 11x 5G, Infinix Zero 30 5G, Moto G84 5G, Vivo V29e, Poco M6 Pro 5G are teased to receive price cuts during this year's Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Besides, the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 lineup, and Galaxy S23 Ultra might also see price cuts.

Additionally, the newly released Moto Edge 40 Neo, Vivo T2 Pro 5G, and Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will go on sale for the first time in the country during the sale. The landing page is teasing the Vivo V29 series with a "coming soon" tag. The lineup is scheduled to launch in India on October 4.

The e-commerce giant revealed some mobile deals on Wednesday, and you can take a look here.

This year's Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale will kick off on October 8 and remain live until October 15. As always, Flipkart Plus members will get one-day early access to the sale. The sale event is confirmed to provide up to 80 percent discounts on smartphones, other electronics, accessories, smart TVs and home appliances. Fashion products will see up to 90 percent price cuts, while beauty, home decor and sports items will be available with up to 80 percent discounts.

Flipkart will give shoppers a chance to receive up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using select debit and credit cards of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank. Paytm users can avail assured savings on Paytm, UPI, and wallet transactions during the sale. Shoppers can also make use of the Flipkart Pay Later feature for their purchases. Further, there are no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts.

