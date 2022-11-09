Infinix Zero 5G was launched in India earlier in February as the first 5G smartphone from the brand. Now, the company owned by China's Transsion Holdings has silently unveiled its successor – Infinix Zero 5G 2023. The new Infinix Zero series smartphone features a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC. The Infinix Zero 5G comes in three colour options and has a hole-punch display design. It is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Availability and pricing details for the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 are not listed on the company's official website at the time of writing. It is shown in Pearl White, Coral Orange, and Submariner Black colour options.

To recall, the Infinix Zero 5G was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Cosmic Black and Skylight Orange shades.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero 5G 2023 runs on Android 12-based XOS 12 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The inbuilt RAM can be virtually expanded up to a further 5GB using unused storage.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 features a triple rear camera unit along with a quad rear flash. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel shooters. For selfies, Infinix has provided a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a dual front flash. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30 frames-per-second (fps).

The available 256GB internal storage of Infinix Zero 5G 2023 can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 5G, FM radio, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an e-compass, light sensor, gyroscope, g-sensor, and proximity sensor. Further, the 5G device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Like its predecessors, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 32 hours of talk time with 5G connectivity and a standby time of up to 29 days with a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 168.73x76.53x8.9mm and weighs 201 grams.

