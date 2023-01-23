Technology News
Infinix Zero 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on February 4, Zero Book Ultra Microsite Also Surfaces

Infinix Zero Book Ultra will feature up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2023 10:58 IST
Infinix Zero 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on February 4, Zero Book Ultra Microsite Also Surfaces

Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS display

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero Book Ultra packs up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • It gets an OverBoost performance switch, fingerprint sensor
  • The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit

Infinix announced on Sunday that the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 smartphone will launch in India on February 4. This mid-range model was launched in the global markets in December last year. It comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC. In related news, a microsite for the Infinix Zero Book Ultra laptop has gone live on Flipkart. The listing does not reveal its launch date, however, it confirms the specifications of the laptop ahead of launch.

Infinix revealed via a tweet on Sunday that the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 will debut in India on February 4 and will be sold via Flipkart. The handset has already debuted in other countries, where it costs $239 (roughly Rs. 19,500). It comes in Black, Orange, and White colour options. This Infinix smartphone will boot Android 12-based XOS 12 out-of-the-box.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 gets a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, coupled with an Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. For optics, this handset features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a front-facing 16-megapixel sensor with dual front flash. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

In addition, a microsite for the Infinix Zero Book Ultra has surfaced on Flipkart. Infinix has not revealed the launch date of this laptop, however, it is expected to arrive soon. Its pricing information is still under wraps as well. This upcoming laptop will be powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors.

There will be up to 32GB of LPDDR5 high-performance RAM. The Infinix Zero Book Ultra will also get dual SSD compatible with up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It will feature the OverBoost performance switch and a fingerprint sensor.

Comments

Further reading: Infinix Zero 5G, Infinix Zero 5G launch, Infinix Zero Book Ultra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
