Infinix announced on Sunday that the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 smartphone will launch in India on February 4. This mid-range model was launched in the global markets in December last year. It comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC. In related news, a microsite for the Infinix Zero Book Ultra laptop has gone live on Flipkart. The listing does not reveal its launch date, however, it confirms the specifications of the laptop ahead of launch.

Infinix revealed via a tweet on Sunday that the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 will debut in India on February 4 and will be sold via Flipkart. The handset has already debuted in other countries, where it costs $239 (roughly Rs. 19,500). It comes in Black, Orange, and White colour options. This Infinix smartphone will boot Android 12-based XOS 12 out-of-the-box.

Get ready to witness a power shift that's unlike anything you've experienced before!🔮



The fastest 5G phone in its segment, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is almost here. 🌌



Launching on 4th February, only on @Flipkart#Zero5G2023 pic.twitter.com/kvWvKs4IFe — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) January 22, 2023

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 gets a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, coupled with an Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. For optics, this handset features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a front-facing 16-megapixel sensor with dual front flash. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

In addition, a microsite for the Infinix Zero Book Ultra has surfaced on Flipkart. Infinix has not revealed the launch date of this laptop, however, it is expected to arrive soon. Its pricing information is still under wraps as well. This upcoming laptop will be powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors.

There will be up to 32GB of LPDDR5 high-performance RAM. The Infinix Zero Book Ultra will also get dual SSD compatible with up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It will feature the OverBoost performance switch and a fingerprint sensor.

