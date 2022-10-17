Infinix Note 12 (2023) was launched in global markets last week. This smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. There is also a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It features 8GB of physical RAM, which can be extended to up to 13GB by utilising unused internal storage. Infinix has not launched this smartphone in India, but it is expected to arrive later this year.

Infinix Note 12 (2023) price, availability

The Infinix Note 12 (2023)'s pricing starts at $199 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This Infinix smartphone comes in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue, and Volcanic Grey colours. The company is yet to announce plans to launch the smartphone in India.

Infinix Note 12 (2023) specifications, features

This smartphone runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution. The Infinix Note 12 (2023) is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 MP2 GPU.

For optics, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and an unspecified AI lens. The Infinix Note 12 (2023) comes with a Super Night mode for enhanced low-light performance. It also features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

The Infinix Note 12 (2023) houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It houses 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). This is a dual-SIM 4G smartphone that also supports Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port as well. It measures 164.4x76.5x7.8mm and weighs about 195g.

