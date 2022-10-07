Infinix Hot 20 5G debuted in the global market on Thursday. Under the hood, this smartphone packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The handset also gets a Phase Change cooling system for optimum heat dissipation and stable performance. It also gets a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Infinix Hot 20 5G features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The camera software includes a Super Night Mode for enhanced low-light photography.

Infinix Hot 20 5G price, availability

The Infinix Hot 20 5G has a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at $179.9 (roughly Rs. 15,000). The Infinix smartphone comes in Blaster Green, Racing Black, and Space Blue colours. The handset can be currently purchased via AliExpress. There is no word from the company regarding its availability in India.

Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications, features

This smartphone has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a touch sampling rate of 240hz. Users can manually select a 60Hz, 90Hz, or 120Hz refresh rate. There is also an Auto-switch mode that automatically does this job. Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 20 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The smartphone also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G gets a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. It also comes with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an LED flash. On the front, this smartphone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in a waterdrop-style notch.

This smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to provide enough juice to last three days. The Infinix Hot 20 5G supports 18W fast charging as well. It includes gaming-oriented features like a Phase Change cooling system. Furthermore, the LinkPlus 1.0 feature can make the smartphone automatically switch to mobile data in case of a weak Wi-Fi network. This technology is designed to reduce latency, overheating, and power consumption. This Infinix smartphone runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 and is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G handset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.