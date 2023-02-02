Infinix has announced that it has entered a collaboration with Marvel Studios to deanelop a Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania-themed Infinix Zero 5G (2023) special edition. The latest themed smartphone from Infinix will be launched in India on February 4, 2023, the company confirmed in a press release to the media. This is the second such collaboration between Infinix and Marvel Studios, with the two coming together to launch a Doctor Strange Edition of the Infinix Note 12 in May 2022.

According to the press release, Infinix Zero 5G (2023) Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Edition will house a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, under its hood. The smartphone will come equipped with 13GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Infinix states that the Marvel-themed Infinix Zero 5G (2023) Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania edition will launch on February 4, exclusively on Flipkart. The move comes as Marvel Studios gears up to release Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in cinemas worldwide on February 17, 2023.

Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, stated that the decision to release a second Marvel-themed Infinix smartphone comes after the positive reception the company received on the Infinix Note 12 series' Doctor Strange Edition. "The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 packs a massive punch in terms of power and speed, much like the powerful characters in the movie," added Anish Kapoor.

To recall, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer released the dual Nano-SIM Infinix Zero 5G (2023) on 9th November 2022, equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, under its hood. The smartphone features 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage and is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone features a triple camera rear setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor followed by a couple of 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The camera setup supports 4k HDR video capture with noise-reduction techniques.

On the front, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The display on the Infinix Zero 5G (2023) is a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD display offering 120Hz refresh rate.

However, it remains to be seen if the upcoming Infinix Zero 5G (2023) Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Edition will feature the exact same specifications at launch.

