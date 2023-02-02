Technology News
  Marvel Themed Infinix Zero 5G Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Edition to Launch in India on February 4

Marvel-Themed Infinix Zero 5G Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Edition to Launch in India on February 4

Infinix claims that it received a positive response to its previous collaboration with Marvel Studios on the Infinix Note 12 series.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 February 2023 19:15 IST
Marvel-Themed Infinix Zero 5G Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Edition to Launch in India on February 4

Photo Credit: Infinix

The Marvel-themed Infinix smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC

Highlights
  • Infinix previously collaborated with Marvel Studios on its Note 12 series
  • Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will release on February 27 in cinemas
  • Infinix Zero 5G Ant-Man Edition will be available exclusively on Flipkart

Infinix has announced that it has entered a collaboration with Marvel Studios to deanelop a Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania-themed Infinix Zero 5G (2023) special edition. The latest themed smartphone from Infinix will be launched in India on February 4, 2023, the company confirmed in a press release to the media. This is the second such collaboration between Infinix and Marvel Studios, with the two coming together to launch a Doctor Strange Edition of the Infinix Note 12 in May 2022.

According to the press release, Infinix Zero 5G (2023) Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Edition will house a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, under its hood. The smartphone will come equipped with 13GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Infinix states that the Marvel-themed Infinix Zero 5G (2023) Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania edition will launch on February 4, exclusively on Flipkart. The move comes as Marvel Studios gears up to release Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in cinemas worldwide on February 17, 2023.

Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, stated that the decision to release a second Marvel-themed Infinix smartphone comes after the positive reception the company received on the Infinix Note 12 series' Doctor Strange Edition. "The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 packs a massive punch in terms of power and speed, much like the powerful characters in the movie," added Anish Kapoor.

To recall, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer released the dual Nano-SIM Infinix Zero 5G (2023) on 9th November 2022, equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, under its hood. The smartphone features 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage and is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone features a triple camera rear setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor followed by a couple of 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The camera setup supports 4k HDR video capture with noise-reduction techniques.

On the front, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The display on the Infinix Zero 5G (2023) is a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD display offering 120Hz refresh rate.

However, it remains to be seen if the upcoming Infinix Zero 5G (2023) Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Edition will feature the exact same specifications at launch.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Infinix, Marvel Studios, Infinix Zero 5G (2023), Infinix Zero 5G (2023) Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Edition, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

