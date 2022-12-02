Infinix Zero 5G 2023 was launched on Thursday. The handset was previously unveiled last month by the Transsion Holdings-owned smartphone manufacturing company as a successor to the Infinix Zero 5G launched earlier this year. The latest smartphone from Infinix is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC. It sports an IPS LCD screen with a hole-punch cutout and will be sold in Black, Orange, and White colour options. The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price, and availability

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is priced at $239 (roughly Rs. 19,400). Pricing and availability of the newly launched smartphone in other regions, including India, is yet to be announced.

As mentioned, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 will be sold in Black, Orange, and White colour options.

Its predecessor, the Infinix Zero 5G was launched in India in February as the first 5G smartphone from the brand in the country with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage model. It is offered in Cosmic Black and Skylight Orange shades.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specifications

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 runs on Android 12-based XOS 12 and features dual-SIM (Nano) support. The latest smartphone from Infinix comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC and an Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be virtually "expanded" up to 5GB using unused storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a triple camera rear setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel shooters. For selfies, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a dual front flash. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps.

The smartphone ships with 256GB of inbuilt storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 5G, FM radio, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an e-compass, light sensor, gyroscope, g-sensor, and proximity sensor. The 5G device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

