Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play have been launched in India. New budget-friendly smartphones by the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings are powered by MediaTek's SoCs and boast impressive specifications such as a large battery, dual rear camera setup, and expandable RAM and onboard storage. The Infinix Hot 20 5G packs a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, while the Hot 20 Play has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The former has a waterdrop-style notch display while the latter has a hole-punch cutout at the front to house the selfie camera. The Infinix HOT 20 5G has already been launched in some regions before making its way to the Indian market.

Infinix Hot 20 5G, Hot 20 Play price in India, availability

The Infinix Hot 20 5G is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Space Blue, Blaster Green and Racing Black colour options. On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 20 Play is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the lone 4GB + 64GB variant. It is offered in Luna Blue, Aurora Green, and Racing Black colour variants.

Both Infinix smartphones will go on sale in the country through Flipkart. The Infinix Hot 20 5G will be available from December 9, while the Infinix Hot 20 Play will go on sale starting December 6.

Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications

Dual SIM Infinix Hot 20 5G runs on runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a waterdrop-style notch accommodating the selfie shooter. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. With Infinix's Memfusion RAM feature, the available memory can be expanded up to 7GB using the additional unused storage. For thermal management during gaming, the smartphone has a Bionic Breathing cooling technology, that is claimed to reduce the heat of the chipset to 5 degrees within two minutes.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G has an AI-backed dual rear camera setup with dual LED flash. The camera unit is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a single LED flash. It has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the smartphone include OTG, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. It comes with an ambient light sensor, e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope and proximity sensor. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix Hot 20 5G. It supports 18W fast charging as well. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 125 hours of music playback time and 11 hours of gaming with a single charge. It measures 76.45x166.25x8.9mm and weighs 204 grams.

Infinix Hot 20 Play specifications

The dual SIM Infinix Hot 20 Play also runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 and has a 6.82-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers a peak brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by an octa-core 12nm MediaTek Helio G37 SoC with a DarLink 2.0 engine and up to 4GB of RAM. It comes equipped with Erdal Engine 3.0. The available RAM can also be virtually expanded up to 7GB.

The Infinix Hot 20 Play has dual rear cameras led by 13-megapixel primary sensor and quad-LED flash. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor arranged in the hole punch cutout on the display. It offers 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 256GB.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Hot 20 Play include OTG, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. It also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

The Infinix Hot 20 Play houses a 6,000mAh battery. It comes with a DTS speaker that is said to offer a 3D sound experience.

