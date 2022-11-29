Technology News
Infinix Hot 20S is priced at PHP 8,499 (roughly Rs. 12,200) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 29 November 2022 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 20S packs a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 20S has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor
  • It comes in multiple colourways
  • Infinix Hot 20S offers 18W fast charging support

Infinix Hot 20S has been launched in the Philippines on Monday as the latest handset by the brand owned by China's Transsion Group. The new Hot 20 series smartphone is powered by a Mediatek G96 SoC and features a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Infinix Hot 20S features a hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Furthermore, the inbuilt 8GB RAM can be virtually expanded up to 13GB using the unutilised onboard storage.

Infinix Hot 20S price

The Infinix Hot 20S has been listed on Shopee at a price tag of PHP 8,499 (roughly Rs. 12,200) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset is offered in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colour options.

Details about its availability and pricing in other markets including India have not been announced.

Meanwhile, the India launch date of the Infinix Hot 20 5G series has been set for December 1. The lineup will include multiple smartphones including Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play that also recently made their global debut.

Infinix Hot 20S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 20S runs on Android 12 and features a 6.78-full-HD+ (1,080X2,460 pixels) IPS TFT display with a variable refresh rate. The company calls the display as HyperVision Gaming-Pro display. The gaming-focused smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The RAM can be virtually extended up to 13GB using the additional inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 20S has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with two 2-megapixel sensors alongside a quad rear flash. On the front, the handset has an 8-megapixel camera with dual LED flash. The Infinix Hot 20S comes with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. The storage, however, is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the new phone include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, USB type-C port, OTG, GPS, and GPS/ A-GPS. Onboard sensors include an e-compass, G-sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Infinix Hot 20S packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It measures 168.65x76.75x8.47mm and weighs 202 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Hot 20S

Infinix Hot 20S

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Elon Musk Hints at Plans to Increase Character Limit for Tweets in Response to Twitter User
Infinix Hot 20S With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  Infinix Hot 20S With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
