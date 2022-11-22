Technology News
  Infinix Hot 20 5G Series India Launch Date Set for December 1, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Infinix Hot 20 5G Series India Launch Date Set for December 1, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Infinix Hot 20 5G series is expected to include vanilla Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 November 2022 10:55 IST
Infinix Hot 20 5G Series India Launch Date Set for December 1, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 20 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 20 5G series could include multiple models
  • The new models will go on sale via Flipkart
  • Infinix Hot 20 Play features a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC

Infinix Hot 20 5G series India launch date has been set for December 1, the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings confirmed via its social media channel. The lineup appears to include multiple smartphones including Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play that recently made their global debut. The former is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, while the latter includes a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. The Infinix Hot 20 5G packs a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, while the Hot 20 Play has 13-megapixel dual rear cameras. The new smartphones will be available online through Flipkart.

The official Infinix India account on Twitter shared a teaser about the forthcoming launch of the Infinix Hot 20 5G series. The launch will take place on December 1 and the smartphones will go on sale via Flipkart. However, the time of the launch event and price details of the Infinix Hot 20 5G lineup are unknown at this moment.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G series is expected to comprise the vanilla Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play. The Infinix Hot 20 5G was launched in select global markets earlier with a price tag of $179.9 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The price details of Infinix Hot 20 Play are not available at this moment.

Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications

The global variant of Infinix Hot 20 5G runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5,000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging support are the other specifications of this Infinix phone.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Infinix Hot 20 5G, Infinix Hot 20 5G Series, Infinix, Infinix Hot 20 Play
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Elon Musk Tells Staff Twitter Ready to Hire Again, Weeks After Massive Layoffs: Report
BTC Price Falls Below $16,000 Mark, ETH Sees Slow Growth Due to Losses
Featured video of the day
Defunc Home: Killer Combo of Sound and Style

