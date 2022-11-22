Infinix Hot 20 5G series India launch date has been set for December 1, the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings confirmed via its social media channel. The lineup appears to include multiple smartphones including Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play that recently made their global debut. The former is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, while the latter includes a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. The Infinix Hot 20 5G packs a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, while the Hot 20 Play has 13-megapixel dual rear cameras. The new smartphones will be available online through Flipkart.

The official Infinix India account on Twitter shared a teaser about the forthcoming launch of the Infinix Hot 20 5G series. The launch will take place on December 1 and the smartphones will go on sale via Flipkart. However, the time of the launch event and price details of the Infinix Hot 20 5G lineup are unknown at this moment.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G series is expected to comprise the vanilla Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play. The Infinix Hot 20 5G was launched in select global markets earlier with a price tag of $179.9 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The price details of Infinix Hot 20 Play are not available at this moment.

Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications

The global variant of Infinix Hot 20 5G runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5,000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging support are the other specifications of this Infinix phone.

