Infinix Zero Flip 5G to Get 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras, GoPro Support and AI Vlog Mode

Infinix Zero Flip 5G is confirmed to get an AI Vlog Mode that may simplify the video editing process.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 October 2024 17:39 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero Flip 5G made its global debut last month

  • Infinix Zero Flip 5G is confirmed to get 50-megapixel dual rear cameras
  • It will sport a 3.64-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The handset will make its debut in India on October 17
Infinix Zero Flip 5G is scheduled to launch in India on October 17, a month after its global debut. It is the company's first clamshell-style foldable smartphone offering in the country and is expected to compete against the likes of Motorola Razr 50 and the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G. Ahead of its anticipated debut, Infinix has confirmed several details about the upcoming handset, including its dual camera setup and related features.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G Cover Display Details

According to Infinix, the Zero Flip 5G will be equipped with a dual camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with dual LED flash. Courtesy of this, the smartphone will support video recording in 4K resolution up to 30 frames per second (fps).

For selfies, it will sport a 50-megapixel camera on the inside with a Samsung sensor with support for video recording in 4K 60fps. The company claims it has ProStable video capabilities for improved vlogs and selfies. Users will be able to choose between LED and screen flash options when taking snapshots or recording videos.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G is also confirmed to get an AI Vlog Mode that may simplify the video editing process. Additional features include GoPro compatibility and a Dual View Mode for recording from the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G Specifications (Expected)

Infinix Zero Flip 5G is confirmed to be equipped with a 3.64-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company claims this large screen will help users with multitasking, allowing them to carry out tasks like checking notifications, interacting with apps and controlling media playback — all without having to flip open the smartphone.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G's hinge is said to have been engineered for 400,000 folds to ensure sturdiness, as per the company. Meanwhile, the smartphone is speculated to be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It may be backed by a 4,720mAh battery.

Further reading: Infinix Zero Flip 5G, Infinix Zero Flip 5G Specifications, Infinix Zero Flip 5G Features
