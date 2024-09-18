Infinix Zero Flip 5Gis expected to launch soon as the company's first flip-style foldable device. It will reportedly boast features such as a 50-megapixel primary camera, UFS 3.1 storage, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. While we don't have a launch date yet, Infinix confirmed a few specifications of the flip phone via a social media post on Tuesday. Notably, the specifications and images of the Infinix Zero Flip 5G were recently leaked by a Vietnam-based retailer.

Infinix Zero 5G Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Infinix Mobile's official handle shared a teaser about the upcoming Infinix Zero Flip 5G. The company confirmed that it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It will also sport a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

According to recent reports, the purported handset may come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED inner display and a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover screen. The outer display is speculated to have Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Along with the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, the handset may also be equipped with support for LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It is said to run on XOS 14.5 based on Android 14 and get features powered by AI.

For optics, it is reported to sport a dual rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 10.8-megapixel secondary lens. For selfies, it may have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. All cameras on the Infinix Zero Flip 5G are tipped to have support for 4K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps).

It is said to pack a 4,590mAh with support for 70W wired fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the Infinix Flip 5G will reportedly come with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC capabilities. Additional features of the purported clamshell foldable may include DTS, Hi-Res Audio, and TUV certification.