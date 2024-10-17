Technology News
Infinix Zero Flip With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Screen, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Zero Flip is available in Blossom Glow and Rock Black colourways and will go on sale in India on October 24.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 October 2024 12:45 IST
Infinix Zero Flip With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Screen, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Zero Flip has a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED inner screen that refreshes at 120Hz

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero Flip is the company's first clamshell-style foldable phone
  • The handset runs on XOS 14.5 which is based on Android 14
  • Infinix Zero Flip is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage
Infinix Zero Flip was launched in India on Thursday as the company's first clamshell-style foldable phone. The handset features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED inner screen and a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The Infinix Zero Flip is equipped with two 50-megapixel outer cameras. It runs on Android 14 and is scheduled to receive two Android OS version upgrades and three years of security updates.

Infinix Zero Flip Price in India, Availability

Infinix Zero Flip price in India is set at Rs. 54,999 for the single 8GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. The smartphone is available at a special launch price of Rs. 49,999 in Blossom Glow and Rock Black colour options and will go on sale in India starting on October 24 via Flipkart.

Customers can avail of a Rs. 5,000 discount on SBI credit and debit card transactions, while purchasing the Infinix Zero Flip from the e-commerce website, bringing the effective price at launch to Rs. 44,999.

Infinix Zero Flip Specifications, Features

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Infinix Zero Flip runs on Android 14, with the company's XOS 14.5 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED inner screen with a UTG later, a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. On the outside, there's a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display that also refreshes at 120Hz, with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Infinix has equipped the Zero Flip with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage that cannot be expanded using an external storage card.

There's a dual camera setup on the outer screen, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 114-degree field-of-view. It supports video recording at 4K/30fps. On the inside, there's a 50-megapixel camera that can record video at 4K/60fps.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Zero Flip include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It features dual JBL-tuned speakers, and has a fingerprint scanner on the power button for biometric authentication. The foldable phone packs a 4,720mAh battery with support for 70W fast charging. It measures 170.75x73.4x16.04mm when folded and 87.8x73.4x7.64mm when folded, and weighs 195g.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
