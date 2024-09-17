Technology News
Infinix Zero Flip 5G Tipped to Launch Soon; Design, Key Features Surface Online Via Leaked Promotional Images

Infinix Zero Flip 5G is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 September 2024 15:33 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/Queen Mobile

Infinix Zero Flip 5G is expected to sport a 3.64-inch cover screen

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero Flip 5G could carry a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The handset is tipped to ship with Android 14-based XOS 14.5
  • The Infinix Zero Flip 5G is expected to support 70W wired fast charging
Infinix Zero Flip 5G is expected to be unveiled soon as the company officially teased its arrival without confirming the launch date or availability details. Ahead of anything concrete, alleged promotional images of the foldable smartphone have surfaced online. The images suggest the design of the phone alongside some key features. Meanwhile, a Vietnam-based retailer has leaked the expected specifications of the clamshell foldable. Notably, the company is set to introduce the Infinix Zero 40 5G in India on Wednesday. 

Infinix Zero Flip 5G Design, Launch (Expected)

In an official X post, Infinix teased that the Zero Flip 5G will launch soon. While the exact launch timeline has not yet been confirmed, promotional images of the handset have been leaked in a Facebook post by Queen Mobile, a Vietnam-based retailer. The phone is teased in black and pink colourways and is seen with a rectangular cover display with two rear camera units. The bottom half of the rear panel appears to have a marble-like pattern.

infinix zero flip infinix inline Infinix Zero Flip 5G

Infinix Zero Flip 5G leaked promotional image
Photo Credit: Facebook/Queen Mobile

 

Infinix Zero Flip 5G Features (Leaked)

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G could sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED main screen and a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display, as per the leaked images. Both displays are tipped to support a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

According to the image, the Infinix Zero Flip 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC alongside support for LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It is expected to ship with Android 14-based XOS 14.5 and get AI-backed features.

For optics, the Infinix Zero Flip 5G will likely be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 10.8-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera is tipped to house a 12-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The front and rear cameras are said to support 4K 30 FPS video recording.

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G could be backed by a 4,590mAh battery with 70W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options of the phone are expected to include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC. The handset is expected to carry dual stereo speakers with support for DTS, Hi-Res Audio, and TUV certification. 


Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix Zero Flip 5G Tipped to Launch Soon; Design, Key Features Surface Online Via Leaked Promotional Images
