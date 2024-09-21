Infinix Zero Flip 5G is expected to launch soon, as the company's first clamshell-style foldable phone. A tipster has now leaked posters that reveal the design of the upcoming handset, along with some of its key specifications. The Zero Flip 5G is said to debut under the Rs. 55,000 mark in India and arrive in at least two colour options. This suggests that it will compete with the Motorola Razr 50 and the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G in the country.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G Price Range in India, Colour Options (Leaked)

According to details shared by Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Infinix Zero Flip 5G will be launched in India and global markets soon, and the handset will be priced between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 55,000 in India.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G leaked posters (tap to expand)

Photo Credit: X/ Paras Guglani

The tipster has also shared two posters indicating that the handset will be available in Blossom Glow and Rock Black colourways. The design of the handset shown in the images matches the one spotted on a retailer's website earlier this week. The company has teased the arrival of the handset, but has yet to reveal a launch date.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G Specifications (Leaked)

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G will be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as per the posters shared by the tipster. It is said to sport a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) LTPO AMOLED inner screen, along with a 3.64-inch (1,056x1,066 pixels) cover display. Both displays refresh at 120Hz.

The purported poster also reveals that the Infinix Zero Flip 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the outside, while the inner screen will have a 50-megapixel camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF).

Connectivity options on the Infinix Zero Flip 5G will include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The handset will run on Android 14 with the company's XOS 14.5 skin on top. The device will be equipped with a 4,720mAh battery along with a side mounted fingerprint sensor, and will measure 7.64mm (unfolded) and 16.04mm (folded), according to the leaked images.