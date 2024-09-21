Technology News
Infinix Zero Flip 5G Key Specifications, Colour Options and Price Range in India Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Infinix Zero Flip 5G is tipped to arrive with two 50-megapixel on the cover display and a 50-megapixel camera on the inner screen.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 September 2024 13:45 IST
Infinix Zero Flip 5G Key Specifications, Colour Options and Price Range in India Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Queen Mobile

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G was recently spotted on a retailer's website

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero Flip 5G has already been teased by the company
  • The handset is confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset
  • The Infinix Zero Flip 5G is rumoured to pack a 4,720mAh battery
Infinix Zero Flip 5G is expected to launch soon, as the company's first clamshell-style foldable phone. A tipster has now leaked posters that reveal the design of the upcoming handset, along with some of its key specifications. The Zero Flip 5G is said to debut under the Rs. 55,000 mark in India and arrive in at least two colour options. This suggests that it will compete with the Motorola Razr 50 and the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G in the country.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G Price Range in India, Colour Options (Leaked)

According to details shared by Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Infinix Zero Flip 5G will be launched in India and global markets soon, and the handset will be priced between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 55,000 in India.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G leaked posters (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: X/ Paras Guglani

 

The tipster has also shared two posters indicating that the handset will be available in Blossom Glow and Rock Black colourways. The design of the handset shown in the images matches the one spotted on a retailer's website earlier this week. The company has teased the arrival of the handset, but has yet to reveal a launch date.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G Specifications (Leaked) 

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G will be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as per the posters shared by the tipster. It is said to sport a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) LTPO AMOLED inner screen, along with a 3.64-inch (1,056x1,066 pixels) cover display. Both displays refresh at 120Hz.

The purported poster also reveals that the Infinix Zero Flip 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the outside, while the inner screen will have a 50-megapixel camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF).

Connectivity options on the Infinix Zero Flip 5G will include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The handset will run on Android 14 with the company's XOS 14.5 skin on top. The device will be equipped with a 4,720mAh battery along with a side mounted fingerprint sensor, and will measure 7.64mm (unfolded) and 16.04mm (folded), according to the leaked images.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G

upcoming
Infinix Zero Flip 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4720mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
