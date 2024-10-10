Technology News
Android 16 Could Allow All Apps to Use Chat Bubbles for Improved Multitasking

Google seems to be transforming the simple chat bubble into a powerful multitasking interface.

Updated: 10 October 2024 17:03 IST
Android 16 Could Allow All Apps to Use Chat Bubbles for Improved Multitasking

Google did not launch its Pixel Tablet in India

  Android's Chat Bubbles could soon be turned into a multitasking feature
  The bubbles API was launched with Android 11
  Users will be able to open entire apps in a floating window
Android 15 is turning out to be an interesting update as more information about this milestone update emerge online. Earlier reports suggested that chat bubbles could soon feature in a mini multitasking dock on tablets. However, there's now news of a hidden development that would allow both smartphone and tablet users to use any app in a floating window. While this may seem minor, it has the potential to change how we use the Recents screen and improve the multitasking experience on smartphones.

Android Authority has reported on a feature currently hidden in the first quarterly platform release of Android 15. Mishaal Rahman, known for uncovering numerous upcoming Android updates, has discovered references to a "bubble anything" feature in the Beta 2 release of this version.

Upon activating the feature, Rahman claims that the Pixel Launcher adds a new “bubble” button in the context menu, which pops-up upon long-pressing on any app on the home screen. Selecting this “bubble” option launched the selected app in a floating bubble (or a floating window).

Rahman points out that a previously discovered bubble bar feature, which brings all bubbled chat conversations in a small dock (only on tablets), can turn this newly discovered feature into an improved multitasking experience on Android devices.

Many Chinese smartphone brands already provide the option to run apps in floating windows, making Google's recent discovery of support for this feature less thrilling for Android users in the East. In fact, software on Chinese devices like OnePlus and Realme even allows users to share content directly from an app into a floating window, which can be closed or minimised after interaction. However, users can typically open only one or two apps in this floating window mode at a time, depending on the device.

Regardless, it is nice to see Google adding support for this at the source. It will be interesting to see how it changes the way we use bubbles on Android, as it can potentially replace the current Recents screen which is used for switching between apps open in the background on smartphones and tablets. App bubbles, (instead of chat bubbles) clearly adds another multitasking layer on smartphones, so things might get a bit confusing to use. The source also claims that since this is a significant change, Google could reserve it for Android 16, instead of launching it with Android 15. We'll have to wait to find out what Google has in store for us.

