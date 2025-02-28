Technology News
Infinix Showcases Zero Series Mini as Its First Tri-Fold Concept Phone

Infinix Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold confirmed to include an 'innovative strap' accessory.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2025 13:55 IST
Infinix Showcases Zero Series Mini as Its First Tri-Fold Concept Phone

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold is designed with a triple-folding mechanism

  • Infinix Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold has dual hinges
  • Huawei's Mate XT is the only triple fold smartphone available now
  • Display of phone will appear in three different sizes while folding
Infinix introduced its first triple folding concept phone just days before the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC 2025). The new Infinix Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold is designed with a triple-folding mechanism and includes dual hinges that fold and unfold vertically into itself. It has an outward-folding design and includes accessories that will let users attach the tri-fold phone to gym equipment or bicycle handlebars. As of now, Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Design is the only triple fold smartphone available in the market.

Infinix's Tri-Folding Concept Phone Unveiled 

The Transsion Holdings subsidiary announced the Infinix Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold concept device through a press release on Thursday. Infinix states that the triple-screen foldable phone can transform from a smartphone to a hands-free display and a compact camera. The handset is designed with a triple-folding mechanism and dual hinges that fold and unfold vertically into itself.

Infinix Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold will ship with an 'innovative strap' accessory that allows the user to mount it on gym equipment for workout tracking or clip onto a backpack or car dashboard. It can be used as a compact camera by mounting on a bag strap or placing it on a surface. The brand has shared images suggesting that the handset will function like a replacement for wearables and other lifestyle gadgets.

The display of the tri-fold concept phone will appear in three different sizes while folding. The design of the tri-fold phone looks similar to the Infinix Zero Flip in the folded state. The prototype has a hole punch cutout on the screen and has a dual camera unit.

Infinix hasn't announced the possible launch date or specifications of the Infinix Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold. The company is likely to share more details about the concept phone at the MWC 2025.

Huawei launched the world's first triple-screen foldable phone, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, last year. Samsung is also gearing up to join the competition soon. The company teased its triple folding phone during the Galaxy Unpacked launch event in January.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Zero Series Mini Tri Fold, Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
